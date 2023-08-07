Ghanaian Explorers Arrive in London After Transcontinental Drive from Accra

A group of adventurers hailing from Ghana, led by Kwabena Peprah, embarked on an awe-inspiring cross-continental expedition covering an impressive span of over 10,000 kilometers. Departing from Accra, the vibrant capital of Ghana, their remarkable journey traversed diverse African landscapes and European destinations, culminating in an extraordinary voyage bridging two continents. The explorers arrived at their destination in London on Sunday, Aug. 6 after departing from Accra on July 22.

Known as "Wanderlust Ghana," this eclectic assembly comprised philanthropists and avid tourism enthusiasts. The initial team, 13 members including notable individuals like Richard Anim, Kwadwo Saka, Kwame Peprah, and Kofi Peprah, was later joined by Nana Afua Serwaa, affectionately known as "Shecanic," an accomplished auto repair technician with aspirations of mastering automobile mechanics across varied terrains and climates. One member had to withdraw due to commitments in Senegal, while two others departed the expedition in Morocco.

Their epic odyssey commenced in Accra, meandering through numerous Ghanaian cities including Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani before embarking on an international journey into neighboring Cote d'Ivoire. Crossing borders, they ventured through Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, ultimately entering Europe through Spain via a Mediterranean ferry. This expedition showcased the rich diversity of terrains and climates encapsulated within the continents of Africa and Europe.

An impressive array of vehicles, including a Mercedez Benz G-Wagon, Toyota Landcruisers (V8), Lexus RX 350, and a Ford F150 Raptor, accompanied the team on their voyage. Covering an average distance of 800 to 900 kilometers per day, the group consumed approximately 250 liters of fuel daily. Their arduous yet exhilarating journey was meticulously documented through engaging videos shared across social media platforms, unveiling the challenges faced, including brake pad replacements and interactions with local authorities.

A defining aspect of the team was the inclusion of Nana Afua Serwaa, aptly nicknamed "Shecanic," whose pursuit of mastering automobile mechanics amidst varied landscapes and climates added a distinctive dimension to the expedition.

Beyond the spirit of adventure, Wanderlust Ghana's expedition was rooted in a noble cause - raising funds for underserved rural primary schools in Ghana. Inspired by tales of individuals journeying from Europe to African nations by road, the team ingeniously reversed the trajectory, aiming to garner widespread media attention and garner support for their philanthropic initiative.

As their expedition brought them to the outskirts of Monaco, Kwabena Peprah, the driving force behind the endeavor, underscored their unwavering dedication. He expressed their shared passion for exploration, coupled with an earnest desire to uplift marginalized communities through their philanthropic entity, EduSpots.

Amidst their challenges, including a protracted delay stemming from an encounter with authorities in Mauritania, the team held deep admiration for select countries along their path, particularly Senegal and Morocco, commending these locales for their natural beauty, immaculate cleanliness, robust infrastructure, and hospitable populace.



With the journey's culmination drawing near, the team eagerly anticipated a warm reception in London. This remarkable expedition undertaken by Wanderlust Ghana stands as a resounding testament to human resolve, showcasing the power of adventurous spirit intertwined with the drive to effect positive change.