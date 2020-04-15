coronavirus in africa
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 15, 2020 05:47AM EST
From left to right: Lupita Nyong'o, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest and Black Coffee.

From left to right: Lupita Nyong'o, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest and Black Coffee.

Global Citizen Adds More Artists to Line-Up for 'One World: Together at Home' Concert

Lupita Nyong'o, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee and more are all set to appear in Global Citizen's upcoming 'One World: Together at Home' concert.

Global Citizen has recently announced the updated line-up for their upcoming "One World: Together At Home" concert which is being hosted in collaboration with Lady Gaga. Having already raised USD 35 million, the concert is supposed to help healthcare workers and various relief efforts amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. The concert is set to take place on April 18th.

Initially, Burna Boy and Idris Elba were the only Africans set to make appearances in Global Citizen's 'One World: Together at Home' concert. However, South Africa's Cassper Nyovest, Nomzamo Mbatha, DJ Black Coffee and Sho Madjozi are now part of the line-up. Joining them will be Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira.

WATCH: These Clips of Burna Boy and Diddy Dancing Together on IG Live Will Brighten Your Mood

Speaking about the concerts contribution to supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, Lady Gaga says, "It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks." She adds that, "We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement."

Visit the Global Citizen website to find out which television network will be broadcasting the concert in your country.

The total global number of coronavirus cases currently stands at over 2 million with at least 120 000 deaths. The BBC's Coronavirus in Africa tracker reports that there are just over 16 000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 873 reported deaths on the African continent. Read our coverage of the coronavirus presence in Africa here.

Davido and Aṣa

Davido and Aṣa's Instagram Live Performances Will Have You in Your Feels

Davido and Aṣa singing covers of each other's songs is the sweetest thing you'll watch today.

Yesterday, Nigerian artists Davido and Aṣa had a joint jam session on Instagram Live. The artists sang covers of each other's songs and those on social media have had a lot to say about their lively performances—both good and bad. Whatever your thoughts are on the performances themselves, we reckon that's it's probably the sweetest thing you'll watch on the internet today.
Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo and Black Coffee

These South African Celebrities Are Helping to Lead COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung, Black Coffee and more roll up their sleeves to help South Africans in need during the national lockdown.

South Africa is currently on day-19 of its national lockdown. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the initial 21-day lockdown would be extended by another 14 days in an attempt to further flatten the curve. With 2223 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 reported deaths, in addition to an extended lockdown, many South Africans are vulnerable. However, South African celebrities are rolling up their sleeves and leading a number of relief efforts.

Celebrated Kenyan Author and Swahili Expert, Ken Walibora, Has Died

Tributes are pouring our for "Kenya's most prolific author," who passionately advocated for the use of Swahili in schools.

Celebrated Kenyan author, linguist, and journalist Ken Walibora died in Nairobi on Friday, after being struck by a matatu. He was 56 years old.

According to The East African, Walibora had been missing since Friday, which prompted his family to begin a search for him. His body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday morning, reports BBC Africa.

His work was familiar and celebrated by many Kenyans. The prolific author and educator published over 40 works, and was a fierce advocate for the widespread use of the Swahili language in schools. His famous works include Kidagaa Kimemwozea and Siku Njema, which was adopted as part of the curriculum in schools across the country, and later translated to English.

He was an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin and also taught at Riara University in Kenya, School of International Relations and Diplomacy. He held a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies from Ohio State University, and was a Swahili broadcaster on the Kenyan entertainment channel NTV.

Speaking on Professor Walibora's legacy, President Uhuru Kenyatta described him as a "polished broadcaster and a prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations."

Kenyans on social media are sharing fond memories and tributes about what the author's work meant to them. "Africa has again lost one of our intellectual giants," wrote journalist Abda Wone. Another commemorator referred to the scholar as "the man who made us fall in love with Swahili novels."








The Big Hash Continues to Tell His Life Story in New EP ‘Life & Times 2’

Stream South African hip-hop artist The Big Hash's latest EP 'Life & Times 2.'

The Big Hash decided to treat his fans to an EP before the release of his upcoming album, which is due for later this year. The South African rapper's latest EP, Life + Times 2 is a sequel to Life + Times of a Teenage Influence which was released in 2018 when the rapper was just 17.

