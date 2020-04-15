Global Citizen Adds More Artists to Line-Up for 'One World: Together at Home' Concert
Lupita Nyong'o, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee and more are all set to appear in Global Citizen's upcoming 'One World: Together at Home' concert.
Initially, Burna Boy and Idris Elba were the only Africans set to make appearances in Global Citizen's 'One World: Together at Home' concert. However, South Africa's Cassper Nyovest, Nomzamo Mbatha, DJ Black Coffee and Sho Madjozi are now part of the line-up. Joining them will be Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira.
WATCH: These Clips of Burna Boy and Diddy Dancing Together on IG Live Will Brighten Your Mood
Speaking about the concerts contribution to supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, Lady Gaga says, "It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks." She adds that, "We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement."
Visit the Global Citizen website to find out which television network will be broadcasting the concert in your country.
The total global number of coronavirus cases currently stands at over 2 million with at least 120 000 deaths. The BBC's Coronavirus in Africa tracker reports that there are just over 16 000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 873 reported deaths on the African continent. Read our coverage of the coronavirus presence in Africa here.
- Global Citizen's upcoming 'One World: Together At Home' concert ... ›
- Apple Music's 'Stream Local' to Support South African Artists ... ›
- Black Coffee On A Mission to Raise Funds for Coronavirus Relief ... ›
- Black Coffee's 'Africa Is Not A Jungle' Showcase Lockdown Edition ... ›
- YouTube's Online African Music Festival, 'Stay Home... #WithMe,' ›
- What to Watch at Home During Coronavirus Shutdown: ARRAY's ... ›