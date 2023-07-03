Grandmother of Slain Teen Urges Ceasefire as Paris Suburb Violence Continues

The grandmother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a police officer in a Paris suburb last week has called for an immediate end to the violence, which has now entered its sixth night following the tragic incident.

Appearing on CNN's affiliate BFMTV, Nahel Merzouk's grandmother made a plea to the protesters on Sunday, emphasizing the need to protect schools and buses. She stated, "They should refrain from damaging schools and breaking buses; it is the moms who rely on those buses."

Identified as Nadia by BMFTV, the grieving grandmother expressed her fatigue and shared that Nahel's mother is now devoid of a normal life. As the unrest continued, security forces deployed over 45,000 police and gendarmes across France on Sunday night, as confirmed by the government.

According to France's Ministry of Interior, 157 individuals were detained from Sunday night until Monday morning, marking a relatively calmer night compared to previous incidents of violence. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin disclosed on Saturday that a significant number of those detained since the protests began on Tuesday are minors, with an average age of 17 among the more than 2,000 detainees.

To address the escalating situation, President Emmanuel Macron held a special security meeting on Sunday night. Additionally, he has planned meetings with the heads of both parliamentary houses on Monday and with the mayors of 220 affected towns and cities. The severity of the riots prompted Macron to postpone the first state visit to Germany by a French president in 23 years, originally scheduled to commence on Sunday evening.

The protests pose a fresh crisis for Macron, who had hoped to focus on implementing his second-term promises after facing months of protests that erupted in January over raising the retirement age.

The unrest has garnered international concerns, particularly as France is set to host the Rugby World Cup later this year and the Paris Olympic Games in the summer of 2024.

The organizers of the Tour de France cycling race expressed close attention to the situation as the race prepares to enter France on Monday after two days in the Spanish Basque country.

Macron has urged parents to take responsibility for underage rioters, as one-third of those involved were categorized as "young or very young," as highlighted by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who further noted that the average age of those arrested was just 17.

In an attempt to curb the violence, buses and trams in France have ceased operations after 9:00 p.m. (19:00 GMT), and the sale of large fireworks has been banned. Marseille has suspended all urban transport from 6:00 p.m.