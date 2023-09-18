Gudaf Tsegay Smashes Women’s 5000m World Record

Ethiopian runner Gudaf Tsegay shattered the women's 5,000m World Record during the Eugene Diamond League finale, setting a new benchmark of excellence with a jaw-dropping time of 14 minutes and 00.21 seconds. This achievement eclipsed the previous record held by Kenyan sensation Faith Kipyegon, who had set the mark just a few months prior in June.

From the very onset of the race, Tsegay exhibited determination, setting a blistering pace. Throughout the race, she fought fiercely with her Kenyan counterpart, Beatrice Chebet, as the two athletes surged ahead, distancing themselves from the trailing pack. The Hayward Field crowd was electrified as Tsegay made her final push, leaving Chebet behind.

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet, though unable to seize the record from Tsegay, displayed her own remarkable abilities, finishing second with a commendable time of 14 minutes and 05.92 seconds. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye claimed the third position with a time of 14 minutes and 21.52 seconds. While Tsegay fell just short of breaking the elusive 14-minute barrier, she managed to eclipse the previous record by nearly five seconds.

Tsegay expressed her unwavering commitment to setting a new world record, stating, "My sole focus today is on breaking the world record." She also revealed her ambitious plans for the future, sharing her determination to clock the distance in under 14 minutes, emphasizing, "I possess an insatiable hunger in my mind for that achievement."

Gudaf Tsegay breaks women's 5000m world record by nearly five seconds youtu.be

This significant reduction in the women's 5,000m record over the last three years highlights the extraordinary capabilities of the current generation of elite runners.



The Eugene Diamond League finale, traditionally part of the Prefontaine Classic held in late May, served as this year's culmination of the international Diamond League circuit. A total of 32 champions, crowned during the two-day meet at Eugene's iconic Hayward Field in Oregon, each earned a well-deserved reward of $30,000.