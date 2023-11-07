Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci Passes Torch of Longest Cooking Marathon World Record

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, widely known as Hilda Baci, has officially been dethroned as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon. Guinness World Records (GWR) made the announcement via a tweet on its official website today, which has been shared on multiple platforms, including by Baci herself.

The tweet confirmed the new record-holder as Irish chef Alan Fisher, who owns a restaurant in Japan. The GWR statement outlined Fisher's remarkable achievements, stating that he has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Records titles.

Fisher's first record is for the "longest cooking marathon (individual)," where he clocked an impressive time of 119 hours and 57 minutes. This was more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Baci.

Fisher also now holds the "longest baking marathon (individual)" title, achieving a time of 47 hours and 21 minutes. The previous record holder, Wendy Sandner (U.S.A), had held the record with a time of 31 hours and 16 minutes. What makes Fisher's accomplishments even more impressive is that he took on both attempts back-to-back, spending over 160 hours in the kitchen with just over a day of rest in between the two challenges.

Baci, who was declared the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon in June, started her marathon on Thursday, May 11th, and continued through Monday, May 15th. During her four-day stint, she prepared over 100 pots of food. However, GWR mentioned that nearly seven hours were deducted from her total time due to an error in counting one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt. Baci had initially broken the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon of India in 2019.