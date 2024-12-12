The Ultimate Guide to December in West Africa

The holiday season in West Africa, like most regions on the African continent, is built around three key factors: music, food and community. The festive period is when some of the biggest concerts and festivals in the West African region are organized. Music events usually feature some of the biggest stars in and out of the region. But at a time when many people are feeling the pinch and experiencing the effects of inflation, large, expensive festivals are seeing a scale down, just as smaller or community-centered events are seeing an uptick.

This year also saw several elections and political shake-ups in some parts of the West African region, with countries like Ghana and Mali experiencing different political transitions. A fact that has also contributed in some ways to the slightly glum mood during the typically lighthearted December season in some parts of West Africa.

Despite all this, people are finding reasons and means to celebrate. From pop-ups to beach parties and art events to musical concerts — cultural events abound in various parts of the West African region this December, and we’ve compiled a guide below to help you decide where to go, what to see, and how to make the best of the season.

Music

Flytime Festival — December 22-25 (Nigeria) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flytime Fest (@flytimefest) Minimum Spend: N200K ($80) Since 2004, the Flytime Festival has consistently offered a stellar lineup of international and local artists for a multi-day event of unforgettable live performances. The festival also features the Fly Village, an immersive, activity-based experience where attendees can get body art paintings, shop from various vendors, and revel in the rich artistic talents in Nigeria. Entry to the Fly Village is free, while the musical events offer a range of ticket prices and categories.

Afrofuture Culture Beach Jam — December 28-29 (Ghana) View this post on Instagram A post shared by AfroFuture 🌐 (@afrofuture) Min Spend: $165 AfroFuture - Ghana’s biggest annual music event — is bringing the energy to the beach with the Culture Beach Jam this year. This year’s event shifts gears from the stadium to the seaside, featuring an exciting lineup of artists across two days. Artists like Shallipopi, King Promise, Omah Lay, Kidi and others are slated to perform.

Mother Africa Festival — December 27-28 (Cote d’Ivoire) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother Africa Festival (@motherafricafestival) Min Spend: 25,000 FCFA ($40) The Mother Africa Festival invites attendees to explore the best of Cote d’Ivoire’s entertainment culture each year. The festival brings together over 20,000 attendees and hosts some of the biggest musical acts from within and outside the continent. The event in Abidjan this year is a perfect melding of art, food, music and community.

Abéné Festival — December 26 - January 2 (Senegal) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landtours (@landtoursgh) Min Spend: Depends on your budget and choice of activities. The Abéné festival in Senegal began in 1994 and has held firm ever since. The tiny village of Abéné is enlivened with music, dance, theatre, food and guests from within and outside Senegal. The festival offers an insightful and culturally rich experience, making the holiday season memorable.

MaDengn Beach Festival — December 14-15 (Sierra Leone) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madengnsl (@madengnsl) Min Spend: 500 SLE ($21.98) Since 2008, the MaDengn Beach Festival in Freetown, Sierra Leone, has become a staple event in December. The two-day event features the best parts of a music festival, including music, food, art and great energy.

Food

Delta Food and Drink Festival — December 14-15 (Nigeria) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETICKET.NG 🎟️ (@eticket_ng) Min Spend: N20,000 ($12.94) Although food and drink festivals are not entirely new in Nigeria, they’ve almost always happened in major cities like Lagos or Abuja. This year, Delta State, the oil and culture rich, part of Southern Nigeria, is poised to be the biggest food and drink festival this season, with its focus on showcasing the rich and diverse culinary culture in Delta while offering musical entertainment, a cooking competition and an arts and crafts market.

Abidjan Street Food Festival — December 27-28 (Cote d’Ivoire) Grilled meat as street food, Savanes district, Kouto, Ivory Coast on May 4, 2019 in Kouto, Ivory Coast. Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images. Min Spend: 4,000 FCFA ($6.41) As the name implies, the Abidjan Street Food Festival celebrates the country’s diverse and inventive street food culture. Attendees will get to try everything from Ivory Coast’s most popular dish, Acheke, to roasted plantains and groundnuts, amongst other street food staples.

Shopping

Marche Sandaga (Senegal) A vendor arranges his bread in the Sandaga market in Dakar 22 November 2007. Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP. Min Spend: Depends on your budget and activities. Marche Sandaga is the biggest market in Senegal’s capital city, Dakar. This holiday season, the boisterous and colorful market is the perfect place to shop textiles, arts and crafts, home goods, and food mostly made, produced, and sold by people living in or from Senegal.

Cashless Christmas Market — December 7-22 (Sierra Leone) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Hub Africa SL (@creativehubafricasl) Min Spend: Depends on your budget and activities. Organized by Creative Hum Africa, Sierra Leone’s Christmas Market — which happens on a beach — features an array of vendors and stalls offering everything from clothes to cosmetics while showcasing the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Sierraleoneans.

AfroPark — December 22-23 (Ghana) View this post on Instagram A post shared by AfroPark (@afropark.creatives) Min Spend: 300 Ghana Cedis ($21) At AfroPark, attendees can shop for the best African and Caribbean food and art. The two-day event also features movie showings and art activities that bring a fun, interactive twist to open-air events.

Recreational Activities

Take A Drive to Cape Coast (Ghana) Cape Coast beach. Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images. Min Spend: 3,000 cedis ($204.31) December in Ghana can be hectic. In Accra, where almost everything happens, the traffic worsens as the events keep growing. At this time, activities can feel overwhelming, with everyone trying to get into the best places. It’s advisable to take a short break from all that, and the best way to do so is by driving to Cape Coast. On this drive, you can visit the local beachside bars or the Elmina Castle for a tour. And if you’re up for a more extended escape, you can book a stay at one of the local beachside resorts to clear your head and experience a less chaotic side to December.