Sabelo Mkhabela
Mar. 04, 2020 05:26AM EST
Image courtesy of artist.

Honeymoan.

Honeymoan Get Highlighted as Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight for March

Cape Town alternative pop band Honeymoan get highlighted by Apple Music after releasing their second EP 'Weirdo.'

This month, Apple Music's ongoing New Artist Spotlight series casts the spotlight on Honeymoan, a Cape Town-based four-piece band that makes alternative pop. The group, which consists of Alison Rachel (vocals), Skye MacInnes (guitar), Josh Berry (bass) and Kenan Tatt (drums), rounded off 2019 by selling out their first UK tour.

youtu.be


"We're incredibly excited to be Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight for March. It means the world to us to be championed by Apple Music, whose playlist features and support have really benefited our musical careers to date," said the band in a press release from Apple Music.

Towards the end of February, Honeymoan released their second EP titled Weirdo. The project is a follow-up to their 2019 debut EP, Body. The group was formed in 2017 by members who were drawn from different South African bands (Sakawa Boys, Twin Weaver, Yndian Mynah) and their sound is inspired by psychedelia, indie and shoegaze, among other genres.

Weirdo is their first release on under the UK label, Communion Records which they recently signed with. Weirdo deals with the day-to-day struggles of the average 20-something who feels out of place in a fast-paced, modern world.

Stream Honeymoan's latest EP Weirdo below:

