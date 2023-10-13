Ice Spice & Rema Unite on "Pretty Girl" Single

Ice Spice, a Bronx-born rapper of Nigerian descent, joined forces with the Nigerian Afro-rave sensation, Rema, to create the track "Pretty Girl." This marks the first collaboration between the two artists, bridging their Bronx and Nigerian roots.

Rema, who recently clinched the MTV 2023 Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats, contributes to the list of prominent artists with whom Ice Spice has worked. Her previous projects include collaborations with Nicki Minaj, leading to the creation of hits such as "Princess Diana" with Nicki Minaj and "Barbie World" with Aqua. These songs not only made a significant impact by achieving the biggest debut in female hip-hop for 2023 but also broke a long-standing record set by Whitney Houston, marking the most substantial leap to the number one position on the Billboard Rhythmic Radio chart in 31 years.

The release of "Pretty Girl" comes just ahead of Ice Spice's highly anticipated debut on the 49th season premiere of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Pete Davidson. This appearance holds special significance as it is the first episode following the temporary hiatus caused by a writers' strike, which was resolved just recently.

This collaboration comes at a time when the Afrobeats genre is enjoying unprecedented global recognition and popularity. Nigerian artists, in particular, have been making significant commercial strides, amassing multiple international awards, selling out renowned venues, and engaging in collaborations with artists of global stature.

Rema, who released his debut studio album, "Rave & Roses," in April of the current year, has demonstrated his global appeal by collaborating with artists like Selena Gomez, Chris Brown, and 6lack. His diverse musical portfolio also includes the song "Bubalu" in collaboration with Feid in September, in addition to working with renowned figures like FKA twigs, Skepta, and Jae5 in recent years.

