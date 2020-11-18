Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Speedsta poses with his plaques at his recently-opened skate park and shop, Skate Hub.

Interview: Speedsta On His Newly-Opened Skate Shop, Leaving the POPcast & His Latest Single

Speedsta's new skate shop is the first of many to come as the deejay, producer and entrepreneur continues his streak of shining the light on emerging talent.