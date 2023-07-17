J Hus Delivers Captivating Performance of "Massacre" for COLORS Studio

British Afroswing pioneer J Hus, known for his homegrown success and global appeal, recently showcased his talent with a scorching performance of "Massacre" from his latest album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, on COLORS.

"Massacre" stands out as one of the highlights from J Hus' highly anticipated third album. The track, featuring soothing guitar lines and a soft beat, perfectly complements the artist's wavy flow and slick delivery, exemplifying his signature Afroswing sound. With his musical prowess and stage presence, J Hus effortlessly commands the stage, leaving audiences captivated and yearning for more.

The album, which blends genres like Afrobeats, grime, and drill, offers a fresh perspective on familiar styles. In addition to his solo work, J Hus demonstrates his collaborative prowess by enlisting renowned artists for featured verses. Notably, Drake, Jorja Smith, Burna Boy, and Popcaan contribute to the album, adding their unique flavor to the tracks. J Hus also extends support to fellow U.K. rapper CB, providing him with a global platform on the song "Cream." The album delves into themes of love, spirituality, and the Black British and Gambian experiences, offering a multi-layered and diasporic musical journey.

"Massacre," serving as the album opener, sets the tone for the rest of Beautiful and Brutal Yard and exemplifies J Hus' charismatic style and infectious energy. The COLORS performance of the track further amplifies its impact, making it one of the standout moments in recent COLORS history.

While Beautiful and Brutal Yard differs from J Hus' previous albums due to the absence of his regular producer Jae5, the music retains its distinctively diasporic feel. In tracks like "Massacre," J Hus pays tribute to the roots of black British pop by rapping with a Caribbean accent. He also celebrates his Gambian heritage on "Come Gully Bun (Gambian President)" alongside West London rap veteran Boss Belly.

Since his debut album Common Sense in 2017, which received nominations for the BRIT, Mercury Prize, and MOBO Awards, J Hus has emerged as a prominent figure in the U.K. rap scene. His sophomore record Big Conspiracy topped the U.K. album charts in 2020, solidifying his position as a mature and versatile storyteller. Beautiful and Brutal Yard continues this trajectory, showcasing J Hus' growth as an artist and further cementing his place among the U.K. rap greats.

Watch J Hus’ A COLORS SHOW below:

J Hus - Massacre | A COLORS SHOW www.youtube.com




















