Joeboy is Living in the Moment on New EP 'Body, Soul & Spirt'

Afropop sensation Joeboy has unveiled his latest EP, Body, Soul & Spirit. This introspective collection, comprising five songs, marks the second musical endeavor from the Lagos, Nigeria-based artist in 2023, following the well-received release of his sophomore album, Body & Soul, in May.

Accompanying the EP is the music video for the self-preservation anthem "24/7," in which Joeboy stars as a disillusioned 9-to-5 worker disrupting his mundane routine within a brutalist Lagos office building.

Fueled by the track's refrain, "Brother man, I want to dance and flex and feel alright," Joeboy transforms the dreary office environment into a lively Afrobeats dance party in a visual directed by Nigerian filmmakers Adeola Fadola and KC Obajulu of 2Brthrs Films.

Reflecting on the video's concept, Joeboy shared in a press release, "Before I decided to do music, I thought I was going to end up being a banker, working in an office. The '24/7' video is showing the way I might have been. I'd still be doing my job, but I'd be the life of the office. Or the life of the party in the office."

Joeboy - 24/7 (Official Music Video) youtu.be

Known for his melodic hooks and sincere, soul-searching lyrics, Joeboy has consistently delivered hits in the Afrobeats genre since his breakthrough with the chart-topping "Baby" in 2019. His second EP, Body, Soul & Spirit, explores a darker and moodier sonic landscape, addressing themes such as societal pressures, paranoia, insecurity, and the complexities of love.



These sessions coincided with Joeboy's journey into self-recording in the studio, a process that prompted deep introspection and a touch of melancholy. Unlike his previous projects, where collaborators surrounded him, Joeboy found himself alone with a mic and a pen, allowing him to express his pent-up emotions and embark on a new artistic direction.

"I have been through a rollercoaster of emotions since the release of my album," Joeboy admits. "I have had to really dig deep to keep my sanity intact and put on a brave face to keep up appearances. The songs on the EP embody my journey through this emotionally draining period."

In Joeboy's words, "'24/7' celebrates the idea of living for the moment because life is too short to do otherwise. We need to be intentional about being positive. There will always be problems, but we need to always find a reason to celebrate and be conscious of our happiness."

Body, Soul & Spirit