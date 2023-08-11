Nigerian Singer Kah-Lo Releases New Single "Runaway"

Nigerian singer-songwriter Kah-Lo, renowned for her Grammy-nominated status, unveils her latest single "Runaway." This track, following the earlier releases of "GD Woman," "Karma," and "fund$," marks the fourth preview from Kah-Lo's highly anticipated inaugural album pain/pleasure, scheduled for release on September 8th via Epic Records.

Diving deep into the realm of genre-blending, "Runaway" captures the essence of Kah-Lo's musical versatility. Enhanced by delicate and dance-infused percussion, coupled with resonant plucked basslines, the song serves as an alluring backdrop for Kah-Lo's lush and emotive vocal performance. Merging velvety R&B tones with an infusion of amapiano influences, "Runaway" strikes a balance between Kah-Lo's unwavering confidence, exhibited throughout her artistic journey, and her tender side as she weaves a web of passionate lyricism.

In Kah-Lo's words, "With 'Runaway,' I wanted to pay homage to my cultural roots. The amalgamation of Amapiano and pop music resonates with me, and through this song, I intended to showcase a more vulnerable facet of my personality."

With her vivacious lyrical approach and an innovative fusion of house and pop music, Kah-Lo's has found their way into prominent shows like ZIWE, Gossip Girl, Run The World, Harlem, NCIS Los Angeles, and Everything's Trash, among others. She’s also earned her collaborative opportunities with luminaries such as Idris Elba ("Baille"), Diplo ("Give Dem"), The Knocks ("Awa Ni"), and Michaël Brun ("Melanin").

pain/pleasure, a much-awaited debut album encapsulates Kah-Lo's transformative journey across her career spectrum. Documenting experiences ranging from profound bitterness to euphoric satisfaction, the album embodies vulnerability and authenticity — traits that Kah-Lo has consistently embraced. These qualities fuel pain/pleasure as Kah-Lo channels her potent energy into a narrative of feminine empowerment and self-acceptance. The album is a saga of retribution, recounting Kah-Lo's triumph over adversity, irrespective of challenges and the pain endured in her pursuit of gratification.

Listen to "Runaway" below: