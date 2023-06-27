Kendrick Lamar, the renowned American rapper and multiple Grammy winner, is set to headline the Hey Neighbour Festival at Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria, South Africa. The festival will take place from December 8th to 10th, showcasing a lineup of exceptional international artists.

On the second day of the festival, Duckworth himself will grace the stage to give the crowd a taste of one of his amazing sets. The first and third days will feature stellar performances by other notable musicians such as Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R., Khalid, and The Chainsmokers.

The organizers of the festival expressed their excitement, stating, "We had promised you more beats and surprises, and we believe adding this powerhouse artist who's known for his thought-provoking lyrics and groundbreaking music cranks up your anticipation a notch or two."

The Hey Neighbour Festival will take place at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria, with event hours running from 12:00 to 00:00. Phase one ticket are currently available, priced at R3,899 for general access and R4,999 for VIP access.

It is worth noting that Kendrick Lamar has a connection to South Africa, having visited the country back in 2014. During his visit, he explored Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town, which inspired him to create one of his acclaimed works, "To Pimp a Butterfly." The album features the notable track "How Much a Dollar Costs," which narrates his encounter with a South African vagrant who asked him for R10 at a petrol station.

Lamar's visit to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years before becoming the first black president of South Africa, further ignited his creativity. Reflecting on his experience, the humble hitmaker shared, "I took that experience and looked within myself for my own experiences. Okay, I come from a background of a neighbourhood that wasn't so much perceived to be great, but I can't let these four corners define who I am.