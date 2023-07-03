Kenya's Beatrice Chebet Dominates Women's 5000m at Diamond League Stockholm

In a Diamond League meeting held in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday, Kenya's Beatrice Chebet demonstrated her dominance in the women's 5000m event, leading an African top-three finish. Despite it being only her second race at this distance this year, Chebet produced an impressive season's best time of 14 minutes and 36.52 seconds. Behind her, Ethiopians Lemlem Hailu (14:38.06) and Medina Eisa (14:40.02) secured second and third place, respectively.

Chebet acknowledged the challenge posed by the Ethiopian runners, noting their strength and camaraderie. "I was the only Kenyan in the race, and you know, the Ethiopians are strong and help each other, so I had to fight for this win," she said. Overcoming the adversity of unfavourable weather conditions, Chebet emphasized her determination to prevail. "The first thing was to get the win today, and the second was to fight with these conditions. Yes, the weather was not really good, but you need to run in any conditions. It was not easy to finish the race."

In the women's 1500m, it was another Ethiopian triumph as Freweyni Hailu led a 1-2-3 victory for her country, crossing the finish line with a time of 4:02.31. Her compatriots Diribe Welteji and Hirut Meshesha joined her on the podium. Disappointingly, Olympic silver medalist Laura Muir had to settle for sixth place, completing the race in 4:03.83.



Reflecting on her win, Hailu acknowledged the suboptimal weather conditions but stressed the importance of adapting to all circumstances. "The victory is great, but the competition was not ideal due to the weather. But we have to adapt to all conditions," Hailu remarked, as quoted by Reuters.

Additionally, other African athletes achieved success at the event. South Africa's Akani Simbine won the men's 100m, Zakithi Nene emerged victorious in the men's 400m, Djamel Sedjati of Algeria triumphed in the men's 800m, and Nigeria's Tobi Amusan secured first place in the women's 100m hurdles. The African athletes demonstrated their prowess and resilience, adding to the continent's impressive performance in the Diamond League meeting.



In summary, Beatrice Chebet's powerful finish secured her another Diamond League victory, this time in the women's 5000m event. She led an African top-three finish, prevailing over challenging weather conditions. Freweyni Hailu continued Ethiopia's success by winning the women's 1500m, while other African athletes excelled in various events at the meeting.