Kenya's Elsa Majimbo Bags 2020 E! People’s Choice Award
Internet sensation and comedian, Elsa Majimbo, has been awarded this year's People's Choice Award by E! in the African Social Star category.
Kenyan internet sensation and comedian Elsa Majimbo has been recently awarded this year's People's Choice Award by E! in the African Social Star category. The award comes after the 18-year-old took social media by storm after sharing a hilarious video of how the COVID-19 lockdown had actually given her an opportunity to avoid seeing people. OkayAfrica's Zinhle Ngema writes, "In the video, now viewed over 200 000 times, Majimbo goes on about how she doesn't actually miss anyone since being forced to stay in doors." Of course, in Majimbo's own unabashed words she says: "Why am I missing you? There is no reason for me to miss you... do I pay your rent? Do I provide food for you? Why are you missing me?".
READ: Interview: South African Comedian Tyson Ngubeni's Skits Shine Amid Lockdown
Majimbo recently took to social media to excitedly express her gratitude for having received the award. She beat out the likes of reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, South African actress Thuso Mbedu, South African rapper Sho Madjozi and several others who were also nominated for the award.
I WON THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 I LITERALLY COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT WITHOUT ALL YOUR AMAZING SUPP… https://t.co/qvsLr6NE4I— Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦)1604905468.0
While the continued COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions have seen us all trying to adjust to a new norm, content creators such as Majimbo have admittedly provided much-needed humour and a major reprieve from the present reality.
The young comedian, a bag of chips in one hand and her sunglasses in the other, has since bagged a number of interviews with both local and international media platforms. Additionally, she's secured several bags having collaborated with MAC Cosmetics and Rihanna's FENTY as well as scored an appearance in a recent advertisement celebrating creative talent by South Africa's Chicken Licken franchise. It's certainly upwards and onwards for this budding star.
