Rufaro Samanga
Nov. 09, 2020 05:52AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Kenya's Elsa Majimbo Brings Home the 2020 E! People's Choice Award.

Kenya's Elsa Majimbo Bags 2020 E! People’s Choice Award

Internet sensation and comedian, Elsa Majimbo, has been awarded this year's People's Choice Award by E! in the African Social Star category.

Kenyan internet sensation and comedian Elsa Majimbo has been recently awarded this year's People's Choice Award by E! in the African Social Star category. The award comes after the 18-year-old took social media by storm after sharing a hilarious video of how the COVID-19 lockdown had actually given her an opportunity to avoid seeing people. OkayAfrica's Zinhle Ngema writes, "In the video, now viewed over 200 000 times, Majimbo goes on about how she doesn't actually miss anyone since being forced to stay in doors." Of course, in Majimbo's own unabashed words she says: "Why am I missing you? There is no reason for me to miss you... do I pay your rent? Do I provide food for you? Why are you missing me?".

Majimbo recently took to social media to excitedly express her gratitude for having received the award. She beat out the likes of reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, South African actress Thuso Mbedu, South African rapper Sho Madjozi and several others who were also nominated for the award.

While the continued COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions have seen us all trying to adjust to a new norm, content creators such as Majimbo have admittedly provided much-needed humour and a major reprieve from the present reality.

The young comedian, a bag of chips in one hand and her sunglasses in the other, has since bagged a number of interviews with both local and international media platforms. Additionally, she's secured several bags having collaborated with MAC Cosmetics and Rihanna's FENTY as well as scored an appearance in a recent advertisement celebrating creative talent by South Africa's Chicken Licken franchise. It's certainly upwards and onwards for this budding star.

News Brief

Listen to Davido's New Single 'So Crazy' Featuring Lil Baby

The Nigerian superstar's new album, A Better Time, is due this Friday.

Davido is readying the release of his new album, A Better Time, which is coming soon on November 13.

The Nigerian star is now sharing the latest single and music video from the upcoming record in the shape of "So Crazy," featuring Lil Baby. The new "So Crazy" visuals are a celebratory affair, which follows both Davido and Lil Baby to a packed pool party.

Davido's upcoming album A Better Time comes almost exactly a year after his last effort, A Good Time. The new record is set to feature the appearances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and Young Thug.

The 17-song album was largely recorded in Lagos during quarantine and features the previously released hit "FEM," which has since become an anthem for Nigeria's #EndSARS protests.

"I was thinking of putting out like a little quarantine playlist. But then, I was like, 'Nah, I think I want to release another body of work.' My sophomore album was called A Good Time, so, obviously, A Better Time, it's a better album," he told Rolling Stone. "I've never really had time to refocus, sit down, and record a project, because I'm always on tour. I'm always all over the place. For the first time I had the opportunity to sit down and focus with my producers and take our time on each and every song.

Get into "So Crazy" featuring Lil Baby below. You can pre-save Davido's A Better Time now.

