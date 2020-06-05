Killer Kau Shares Visuals for his Single ‘Kataliya’
Watch Killer Kau's music video for 'Kataliya.'
South African artist Killer Kau recently shared visuals for his single "Kataliya."
In the visuals, Killer Kau performs his antics for the titular character Kataliya who is noticeably not moved.
That comical scene is intercut with performance scenes in the hood in which Killer Kau is joined by a group of dancers for a showdown as the masses look on.
In the song, Killer Kau's baritone blends with production that's predominantly amapiano with an overt kwaito influence.
"Kataliya" is a song from Killer Kau's 2019 EP After School. The EP featured the likes of JazziDisciples and Kamo Mphela, notable names in the amapiano scene. The latter appeared on the hit song "Lebanta," which formed the soundtrack for the summer of 2019.
Killer Kau has come a long way since getting a boost from DJ Euphonic who invited him to studio to record the song "Thol' Ukuthi Hey," after a clip of him reciting it went viral in 2017.
Killer Kau has appeared on songs by artists such as DJ Maphorisa, Mr JazziQ and KayGee DaKing among a few others. Clearly, he has no plans of slowing down.
Watch Killer Kau's music video for "Kataliya" and stream After School on Apple Music and Spotify.
KILLER KAU - KATALIYA (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) www.youtube.com
