Sabelo Mkhabela
Jun. 05, 2020 05:53AM EST

Killer Kau Shares Visuals for his Single ‘Kataliya’

Watch Killer Kau's music video for 'Kataliya.'

South African artist Killer Kau recently shared visuals for his single "Kataliya."

In the visuals, Killer Kau performs his antics for the titular character Kataliya who is noticeably not moved.

That comical scene is intercut with performance scenes in the hood in which Killer Kau is joined by a group of dancers for a showdown as the masses look on.

In the song, Killer Kau's baritone blends with production that's predominantly amapiano with an overt kwaito influence.

"Kataliya" is a song from Killer Kau's 2019 EP After School. The EP featured the likes of JazziDisciples and Kamo Mphela, notable names in the amapiano scene. The latter appeared on the hit song "Lebanta," which formed the soundtrack for the summer of 2019.

Killer Kau has come a long way since getting a boost from DJ Euphonic who invited him to studio to record the song "Thol' Ukuthi Hey," after a clip of him reciting it went viral in 2017.

Killer Kau has appeared on songs by artists such as DJ Maphorisa, Mr JazziQ and KayGee DaKing among a few others. Clearly, he has no plans of slowing down.

Watch Killer Kau's music video for "Kataliya" and stream After School on Apple Music and Spotify.

KILLER KAU - KATALIYA (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) www.youtube.com






Interview
Photo by Roderick Ejuetami

Interview: DRB’s ‘Pioneers’ Album Is a Party and All The Cool Kids Are In Attendance

'Pioneers' is the genre-bending debut album from the group that helped carve out a space for alté.

The Nigerian alté scene has come a long way since it rose to prominence as a subculture in the late 2010s. It continues to inspire and influence the work of Nigerian creatives across various industries, particularly within the music ecosystem. While origins can be traced to the constantly evolving cultural hub that is Lagos, the alté movement was inspired by and continues to be powered by a mix of experimentalist, and innovative people from across Nigeria.

Think Lady Donli, Tems, Odunsi The Engine, Wavy The Creator, Santi, and many other exciting creatives pushing and infusing into the culture a certain edge that provides the space for the unconventional and advocates for a grounded sense of individuality. DRB Lasgidi played a vital role in establishing the alté movement through the vibrant parties they hosted, the music they have been releasing across the Afrobeats, R&B, Afro-house, Afro-folk and trap genres for over 10 years now, and their self-devised aesthetics, characteristic of many within the alté movement.

Keep reading... Show less

