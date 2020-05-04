south african music
K.O, J’Something, Msaki and Q Twins Encourage Optimism in New Single ‘Rainbow’

Stream "Rainbow" by K.O, J'Something, Msaki and Q Twins.

It's inevitable. During a crisis (such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic), there will always be a response from musicians in the form of collaborative songs à la "We are the World."

A diverse combination of South African artists—K.O, J'Something (MiCasa), Msaki and Q Twins—were gathered by Capitec Bank for the hopeful single "Rainbow." In the song, the artists encourage optimism. Sings J'Something on the chorus, "Don't you forget that blue sky, that rainbow when it's over, don't you forget it, no."

K.O who was the lead producer on the project, said that he's found hope in the way South Africans have come together. "It's been amazing to hear everyone clapping at night to thank our phenomenal health professionals," said K.O. "Now, imagine if we all raise our voices to sing together too? Our streets may be empty, but it's still possible for us to connect in very special ways. We hope that this song does exactly what it's intended to do – inspire hope during a time when many might be concerned about their mental health and wellbeing."

He concluded by sharing a two-fold message of hope for the country: "Firstly, I hope that we can shake off the ignorance – we are dealing with a real situation and a real social ill. This is serious. Stay home. And secondly, staying home doesn't mean sitting around. Consider this time as your second chance at fine-tuning that New Year's resolution you came into this decade with. Post the lockdown, we're technically starting 2020 afresh! Be ready!"

Stream "Rainbow" on Apple Music, Spotify and other platforms.

#SongOfHope | Rainbow | K.O, J’Something, Msaki and the Qwabe Twins www.youtube.com





