south african hip-hop
Popular
Sabelo Mkhabela
May. 08, 2020 08:35AM EST

Kwesta Shares 2 New Singles ‘Njandini’ and ‘The Finesse’ Featuring Riky Rick

Listen to Kwesta's new 2-track EP '2 Skeif' featuring Riky Rick.

For his first two songs of the year, Kwesta returns to an aesthetic he applied in his biggest hits such as "Ngud'," "Spirit" and "Vur Vai."

Just like the songs mentioned above, sonically and stylistically, "Njandini" references 90s kwaito while Kwesta's baritone tells tales from the skreets. You may pick up a subtle Magesh reference in the beginning of the second verse (we won't spoil it for you).

"The Finesse" leans more towards hip-hop, but not without twists—the customary crude bassline that defines modern hip-hop carries Kwesta's sing-songy raps, reminiscent of songs like "Nomayini." Riky Rick appears with a short but effective verse that balances egomania with sprinkles of social commentary.

"Njandini" and "The Finesse" make up an EP titled 2 Skeif. Kwesta last released music towards the end of 2019—the Rick Ross-assisted single "I Came, I Saw."

Kwesta is expected to release DaKAR III, his fourth studio album, the last entry of the DaKAR trilogy. DaKAR II is kwesta's biggest album to date—the 2016 double album came with hit singles such as "Ngud'," "Nomayini," "Day Ones," among others and went on to sell 210,000 copies.

Four years later, Kwesta is still one of the biggest artists in South Africa, and DaKAR III is one of the most anticipated releases of 2020.

Stream 2 Skeif on Apple Music and Spotify.



Kwesta - The Finesse (Official Audio) ft. Riky Rick www.youtube.com


Kwesta - Njandini (Official Audio) www.youtube.com


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa hip-hop kwesta riky rick music south african music south african hip-hop
Popular
Image courtesy of the artist.

How Nigeria’s Emerging Acts Are Navigating the Pivot to Virtual Spaces

The pandemic presents a unique challenge for non-mainstream artists who rely on physical engagement with fans, but there may be benefits to adapting to the new normal.

It was the 28th of March, two days before Nigeria's lockdown order would go into effect. The singer Dwin The Stoic was playing a live session on Instagram for the Afrocentric fashion brand Juju, which he represents as a brand-ambassador. The session was a peculiar one for the folk-fusion artist, as he was performing without his instrumentalist, which almost never happened. Instead, he played the instrumentals through his speakers. Dwin remembers watching people popping in on the live session and telling him how happy they were to be a part of the virtual show and this—the quick feedback—made the stress of setting up all by himself, worth it.

He was aware, as the existing COVID-19 information suggested, that live sessions on social media apps, mostly Instagram, would come to be the new normal. They would be the only way to keep in touch with his fans, at least before some degree of physical contact is deemed safe enough to begin again.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Nasty C On His Forthcoming Def Jam Debut 'Zulu Man With Some Power'

We talk to the South African hip-hop star about the upcoming Zulu Man With Some Power, signing to Def Jam, working with T.I., No I.D. and more.