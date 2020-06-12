Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

A protester shouts during a protest in the streets of Sao Goncalo, Brazil, June 5, 2020. About 300 people walked and shouted slogans against the government of Jair Bolsonaro and protested against the death of the American George Floyd and Joao Pedro (murdered by police in the Salgueiro community).

Activists Across Latin America Are Marching in Solidarity With 'Black Lives Matter' Protests in the US