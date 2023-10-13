Lil Durk Puts Out “All My Life (Remix)” With Burna Boy

Lil Durk and J. Cole have ventured into international territory with a brand-new remix pack for "All My Life." The original collaboration soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, establishing a significant cultural footprint within the hip-hop domain.

The remix pack features two fresh renditions of "All My Life." One iteration spotlights the South Korean K-Pop sensation, Stray Kids, while the other showcases the Afro-fusion superstar, Burna Boy. Burna Boy, who burst onto the international scene in 2018 with "YE," has since solidified his status as one of Africa's foremost musical exports. Notably, he clinched a Grammy for his fifth album, Twice At Tall, and claimed multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with the chart-topping single, "Last Last." He also made history by becoming the first African artist to sell out a U.S. stadium, headlining the Citi Field stadium in New York as part of his Love, Damini tour.

Burna Boy kicks off the new version of the song with a powerful verse chronicling his ascent from being a Nigerian icon to a global sensation. "Head f*cked up as a young buck / Seven years couldn't leave my continent / Came to America, sell out stadiums and turn up / At any time," he rhymes, reflecting on his meteoric rise.

Notably, Durk and Cole maintain their original verses from the initial release. It's worth noting that neither rendition features a distinct beat to cater to each artist's unique style. The triumphant production by Dr. Luke remains consistent throughout. So, for those anticipating a sonic transformation, you might be disappointed. However, if you're still captivated by the infectious beat, it's a win-win. A noteworthy departure in the Stray Kids version is the absence of J. Cole, allowing all band members to showcase their talent prominently.

Listen below:

All My Life (Burna Boy Remix) - Burna Explicit Stereo