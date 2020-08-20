Listen to Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7’s New Song ‘Bonginkosi’
Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7 express gratitude to the Almighty in highly anticipated collaborative single 'Bonginkosi'.
Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7's new single is essentially a gospel song. With the hook going "Keleboga Morena" and "Ngiyabonga Baba", phrases which mean "I thank The Father" in SeTwana and IsiZulu, the song is about showing gratitude to the Almighty.
All this over a soulful trap beat that's built over organ keys and an omnipresent bassline.
This is familiar territory for Zola 7 whose career has been littered with several gospel songs that still maintain the grit of kwaito and hip-hop—"Mzioni" from his 2001 debut album Umdlwembe, "Somlinda Ngengoma" from 2002's Khokhovula, "Thobile" from Bhambatha (2003), "Phezulu" from Ibutho (2004) and recently "Ngomhla Wosindiso" from 2015's Intathakusa.
So it goes without saying that he sounds at home on "Bonginkosi" which also happens to be the kwaito legend's birth name.
He dominates the hook, which Cassper Nyovest also contributes to. A woman vocalist concludes the song with a verse that will teleport the listener to church.
"Bonginkosi" is catchy and will definitely strike a chord among believers. South Africans love gospel—the genre is one of the biggest in the country, and songs that reference it usually become hits (the latest example being Master KG's mega hit "Jerusalema").
"Bonginkosi" appears on Cassper Nyovest's fifth studio album Any Time Now which will be released on the 11th of September. It's the third song to be released from the album after the singles "Good For That" and "Amademoni" which were both release earlier this year. The latter also references gospel, so Cassper is clearly in touch with his creator and saviour. It's nothing new for Cassper Nyovest who always attributes his success to prayer and the mercy of the Lord in his music.
Stream "Bonginkosi" on Apple Music and Spotify.
