south african music
News Brief
Sabelo Mkhabela
Mar. 05, 2020 05:31AM EST

Watch Lucille Slade Perform an Acoustic Version of Her Latest Single ‘Khuluma Nami’

Watch Lucille Slade perform her single 'Khuluma Nami' on The Wooden Stool.

Lucille Slade's latest single "Khuluma Nami" takes on a new form in her acoustic performance on the YouTube series The Wooden Stool.

The performance places the singer's voice in the center, as the song is stripped of the percussion and almost all the instrumentation heard on the recorded version. Lucille Slade has a wide voice that doesn't need any effects and can stand on its own without the aid of instrumentals.

The singer is one of the most consistent South African musicians on the come-up, from creating exciting series that showcase her music, such as the covers of popular South African songs she has been releasing in the last few years. She released her debut EP Scratch the Surface in 2018 and the video single "Velvet" last year. She also appeared on Stogie T's last two projects Honey and Pain (2018) and The Empire of Sheep (2019).

"Khuluma Nami" is a new single from the singer which she released in February. In the song, she laments about unrequited love to her partner. She sings, "Is it asking way too much to be what I remember? Baby, do you remember? Is there way too much water under this bridge?"

The Wooden Stool is a new YouTube series that showcases great artists through a series of acoustic performances—artists like Refi, Mvrco Polo and Denise Zimba among others have all showcased their songs on the platform.

Watch Lucille Slade's performance of "Khuluma Nami" below and stream the song underneath:

youtu.be



south africa music lucille slade south african music
popular
Image courtesy of artist.

Honeymoan Get Highlighted as Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight for March

Cape Town alternative pop band Honeymoan get highlighted by Apple Music after releasing their second EP 'Weirdo.'

This month, Apple Music's ongoing New Artist Spotlight series casts the spotlight on Honeymoan, a Cape Town-based four-piece band that makes alternative pop. The group, which consists of Alison Rachel (vocals), Skye MacInnes (guitar), Josh Berry (bass) and Kenan Tatt (drums), rounded off 2019 by selling out their first UK tour.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Ami Faku. Image courtesy of artist.

Watch Ami Faku Break Down Her Song ‘Imali’: ‘Many people never get the break they need’

South African soul artist Ami Faku speaks about the inspiration behind her hit 'Imali' on Apple Music's Song Stories.

Ami Faku's hit single "Imali," which is a collaboration between the Eastern Cape-born artist and the duo Blaq Diamond from Durban, is an undeniable hit.

For the latest episode of Apple Music's Song Stories, Ami Faku breaks down the inspiration behind the song.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
"Ba Jo" cover art.

Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'

The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.

Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."

The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.

Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.

Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.

Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.

For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
popular

Ugandan Journalist in Police Custody After Filming Bobi Wine Documentary

A court in Kampala has charged journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo with illegal assembly.

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo is being remanded in police custody after a court in Kampala, Uganda, charged him and eight others with illegal assembly.

According to Daily Monitor, the trial magistrate declined to handle Bwayo's bail application allegedly due to time constraints and instead adjourned the matter for the following day. Bwayo is currently being held at Luzira Prison, a maximum-security prison in the capital city.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.