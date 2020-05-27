south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
May. 27, 2020 05:22AM EST

Ma-E and K.O Share Visuals For Their Collaborative Single ‘Navigator’

Watch Ma-E and K.O's music video for 'Navigator.'

Ma-E and K.O's reunion on "Navigator" was welcome by fans when the two rap veterans released the single in April.

In the song, the two rappers prove they still have chemistry. Not unexpected from artists who have been part of two crews together—Cashtime Fam and Teargas.

That chemistry is displayed visually in the video as they both look and sound comfortable as they remind you who the real head honchos of rap are.

The music video was filmed in some parts of Joburg, including Auckland Park and Sandton, alongside a location that may or may not be outside of (South) Africa judging from the snow. The video shows different performance scenes in these different locations which all look noticeably empty due to the lockdown the South African government enforced for two months and is easing off from the beginning of June.

"Navigator" hasn't been announced as a single to any upcoming project by Ma-E. The rap OG last released an album with 212 in 2017.

K.O last released PTY UnLTD in 2019, an album that spawned the hit singles "Supa Dupa" and "Flight School" featuring Sjava.

Watch the music video for "Navigator" by Ma-E featuring K.O below and stream the song on Apple Music andSpotify.

MaE - Navigator ft K.O (OFFICIAL VIDEO) www.youtube.com




