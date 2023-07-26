Mali has officially removed French as an official state language, marking a shift away from its colonial past. The West African country's new constitution, validated by the constitutional court on Friday, solidifies this decision after gaining an overwhelming 96.91% approval in a June referendum.

The primary working language will now be French, while the nation's 13 national languages will receive formal recognition as official languages. Additionally, 70 local languages, including Bambara, Bobo, Dogon, and Minianka, some of which were granted national language status in 1982, will be retained.

Mali has been under the rule of a military junta, following a decade of political instability and increased jihadist insurgencies. On Saturday, junta leader Col. Assimi Goita implemented the new constitution, marking the beginning of the Fourth Republic in Mali, according to the presidency.

The constitution is viewed as crucial for rebuilding the nation after years of turbulence. Previously, Mali had witnessed two additional coups, creating a sense of uncertainty and delay in holding elections, which were postponed from February 2022 to February 2024.



This decision by Mali to shift away from the French comes at a time of growing anti-France sentiments in West Africa due to perceived military and political interference. Relations between Paris and Bamako have soured over accusations of military failures against jihadists and allegations of political interference.

In August, France concluded its nine-year military operation in Mali, withdrawing its last troops from the country that aimed to combat armed groups. Late last year, the military government of Mali ordered all NGOs, including those funded by France, to halt operations in response to Paris' decision to suspend development aid to Bamako due to concerns about Mali's alleged cooperation with the Wagner Russian private military company.