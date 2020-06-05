Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight Shines on South African Alternative Artist Marcus Harvey
South African artist Marcus Harvey gets highlighted as Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight.
Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight for June is Marcus Harvey, the singer, rapper and producer from Alexandra township in the Gauteng province. The musician's I Am Marcus Harvey EP released in April won him an army of fans and the respect of his counterparts.
Marcus Harvey shared his excitement about getting hand-picked by the streaming platform in a press release from Apple Music. "This is a beautiful moment in my life right now and I am inspired to always strive for nothing but the best, when it comes to my music," Marcus Harvey said. "Being the Apple Music New Artist Spotlight recipient for June, a month that recognizes and appreciates the visibility and influence of South Africa's youth, means getting the global recognition which will hopefully open beautiful opportunities for myself."
I Am Marcus Harvey, released through Tales Of The Cool Music, an indie record label which he co-owns, peaked at #3 on the Apple Music Alternative Top Charts. In the project, Marcus Harvey slices through different genres and influences seamlessly creating a hybrid of music that sounds current while referencing the past. the artist cites the likes of Brenda Fassie and gospel artist Winnie Mashaba as the musicians he grew up listening to and therefore shaped his own music.
Stream Marcus Harvey's latest release I Am Marcus Harvey on Apple Music and Spotify.