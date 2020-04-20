south african music
popular
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 20, 2020 05:31AM EST
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Master A Flat, who produces and performs with AKA, just released his debut solo single.

AKA’s Main Producer Master A Flat Releases First Solo Single

Listen to Master A Flat's debut single 'All We Want.'

Master A Flat's trademark keys dominate his new song "All We Want," which is his first solo single. The song leans towards jazz with some elements of soul. It comes with distorted vocals by featured artist and producer Tazzy.

Master A Flat wrote in an Instagram post that he and Tazzy go years back. "Spent my whole life teaching myself how to compose music and play some beautiful piano," he wrote. "Shared most of the journey with Tazzy who helped produce this piece (also on vocals 🎙 Happy to share this moment with you bro).

If you are fan of AKA's music, then Master A Flat's keys on "All We Want" must sound familiar to you. Master A Flat is one of the key features of AKA's performance and as AKA once put it "Master A Flat makes all the music with me."

The producer has been part of AKA's team since his 2014 album Levels, and has since been producing on all of Supa Mega's projects alongside the artist himself and other producers.

It's not clear what the future holds for Master A Flat's solo career, but judging from his first effort, fans can brace themselves for more gems.

Stream "All We Want" on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer.



From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south african hip-hop south africa hip-hop music south african music master a flat aka
popular
Image courtesy of artist.

Premiere: The Music Video for ‘Uhuru Dis’ by DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly is a Gqom Musical

Watch DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's music video for 'Uhuru Dis.'

The music video for DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's "Uhuru Dis" depicts a story of two young people who aren't permitted to be together, a plot one associates with William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The twist is that our Romeo and Juliet are based in Durban and their story plays out differently. In the music video, we first encounter them on the dancefloor before they retreat away from the crowd.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Apple Music's Mzanzi playlists.

Apple Music Launches 'Stream Local' Initiative to Support South African Artists

The initiative is part of the music streaming platform's efforts to support South African musicians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple Music has launched a new initiative dubbed "Stream Local" which is set to launch on April 11th. The initiative forms part of the music streaming giant's efforts to support South African musicians as the industry is increasingly negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Playlists across genres as well as the albums of several chart-topping South African artists will be featured in addition to newly-released music.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo by Troi Williams

Tributes Pour Out for NYC Restaurateur and Community Leader, Jonathan Adewumi, Upon His Passing

The Nigerian-born cultural advocate and founder of the popular restaurant, Amarachi, was a pillar of New York's African community.

New York-based restaurateur, businessman and community advocate Jonathan Adewumi has passed, presumably due to complications from COVID-19 . The news was confirmed via social media reports from those close to him.

As president of the celebrated Brooklyn-based Nigerian restaurant Amarachi, Adewumi helped create a unique space for people to congregate while enjoying good food and hospitality. He was an alumni of Utica College, class of '86, and a cherished member of New York's African community, dedicated to advancing its culture and providing mentorship to young people following in his footsteps—many of whom affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Jonathan."

"From the moment I met him, he was a larger than life figure because of his impact in our organization," Stanley Lumax, founder of African Chophouse tells OkayAfrica. The two were members of the fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.

"He was involved in everything from an African Film Festival to bringing traditional African clothing to the forefront of fashion before it became a thing and opening an African restaurant downtown Brooklyn," adds Lumax. "We became closer when I found out about the restaurant and realized I could get authentic Nigerian food in Brooklyn."

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Still from YouTube

Burna Boy Highlights Relief Efforts Across Africa With 'One World: Together at Home' Performance

The artist performed his songs "African Giant" and "Hallelujah" from his home in Lagos during the live broadcast.

Burna Boy was one of a number of artists that performed during Saturday's One World: Together at Home concert from Global Citizen.

The artist's performance highlighted relief efforts being carried out across the continent to combat COVID-19, as he appeared on screen from his home in Lagos. He performed his songs "African Giant" as well as 2017's "Hallelujah" as footage of citizens on the ground showed in between.

The day-long concert series, which was curated by Lady Gaga, featured performances and appearances from the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Black Coffee, Casper Nyovest, Idris Elba, The Rolling Stones and many more.

The concert was held in support of global relief efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) and healthcare workers on the frontlines.

There have been close to 23,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the continent, with a death toll of over 1,000 people. According to BBC's "Coronavirus In Africa" tracker, over 5,600 have recovered.

Check out Burna Boy's full performance below.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.