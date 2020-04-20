AKA’s Main Producer Master A Flat Releases First Solo Single
Listen to Master A Flat's debut single 'All We Want.'
Master A Flat's trademark keys dominate his new song "All We Want," which is his first solo single. The song leans towards jazz with some elements of soul. It comes with distorted vocals by featured artist and producer Tazzy.
Master A Flat wrote in an Instagram post that he and Tazzy go years back. "Spent my whole life teaching myself how to compose music and play some beautiful piano," he wrote. "Shared most of the journey with Tazzy who helped produce this piece (also on vocals 🎙 Happy to share this moment with you bro).
If you are fan of AKA's music, then Master A Flat's keys on "All We Want" must sound familiar to you. Master A Flat is one of the key features of AKA's performance and as AKA once put it "Master A Flat makes all the music with me."
The producer has been part of AKA's team since his 2014 album Levels, and has since been producing on all of Supa Mega's projects alongside the artist himself and other producers.
It's not clear what the future holds for Master A Flat's solo career, but judging from his first effort, fans can brace themselves for more gems.
Stream "All We Want" on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer.
- Here's Everything You Need to Know About AKA and Reebok's ... ›
- The Story of How Pro Gave AKA & IV League Their Biggest Break ... ›
- In the Lab with Cape Town's Beat Sampras - OkayAfrica ›
- 11 South African Hip-Hop Songs About Weed - OkayAfrica ›
- 'Touch My Blood' Is AKA's Most Layered Album - OkayAfrica ›
- Listen to AKA's 'Touch My Blood' Album - OkayAfrica ›