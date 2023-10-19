Mayorkun Releases His Much-Awaited EP Titled 'Love… For Free'

Mayorkun has just unveiled his much-awaited EP titled Love.. For Free, an emotional project delving into themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. This EP, consisting of five tracks, showcases Mayorkun's vulnerability and confidence as he navigates the complexities of fractured love.

With Love.. For Free, Mayorkun invites audiences on a voyage through the highs and lows of his love life. Each track within this EP tells a distinct narrative, encapsulating the essence of heartache and the subsequent journey toward recovery and self-renewal. The EP touches on universal themes of love, pain, and resilience, offering a deeply personal and relatable experience for listeners.

The release of Love.. For Free comes on the heels of the success of Mayorkun's recent hit single, "LowKey," which provided a glimpse into the melodies and heartfelt lyrics that define this EP.

Reflecting on the EP, Mayorkun stated, "Love.. For Free is my introspective journey through heartbreak and healing. Each track represents a different facet of my emotions, and I hope that everyone who listens to it is inspired to navigate and emerge from their own situations. Above all, I hope they glean valuable lessons from these experiences and remain open to the prospect of love once more."

Listen to the EP here:

Love.. For Free