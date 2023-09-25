Parisian Rapper MHD Receives 12-Year Prison Sentence for 2018 Murder

Parisian rapper MHD has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his involvement in the 2018 murder of a 23-year-old man. The artist, whose real name is Mohamed Sylla, had steadfastly maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

According to AFP, during his final statement to the jury, MHD reiterated his not-guilty plea, addressing the court in French: "From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence." The trial also included eight co-defendants, with three of them being acquitted, while five others received sentences ranging from 10 to 18 years. Remarkably, all the convicted parties also pleaded not guilty.

MHD originally faced charges of voluntary manslaughter in 2019 after being arrested in connection with the July 2018 killing of Loïc K, the victim, in Paris' 10th arrondissement. Allegedly, MHD's car was identified at the crime scene. At that time, MHD's lawyer vehemently denied any involvement, stating to AFP that the artist had "no connection to the altercation" in which Loïc K lost his life.

Loïc K met his tragic fate on the night of July 5, 2018, when he was struck by a black Mercedes, assaulted, and stabbed by a group of approximately a dozen individuals in Paris's 10th arrondissement. Despite MHD's denial of being present at the scene, a local resident captured the attack on video from his window, leading to the identification of the Mercedes as belonging to the rapper, as reported by AFP.

MHD, renowned for blending trap and West African music to create "Afro trap," consistently pleaded not guilty to the charges throughout the trial. MHD contended that the case against him relied on rumors and denied being present during the murder. Nevertheless, witnesses identified him by his distinctive haircut and clothing, AFP noted.

MHD, known for his substantial following on social media, had worked as a pizza delivery driver in Paris before embarking on a professional music career.