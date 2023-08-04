Michaël Brun Partners With Joeboy on New Song "Game Over"

Haitian artist Michaël Brun's life has been marked by several transformative moments - leaving Haiti during a coup to pursue education in the U.S., transitioning from a successful EDM DJ to collaborating with local musicians, and mentoring kids back in Haiti. Now, with a major label deal with Astralwerks, he is set to bring the music and culture of Haiti and its diaspora to the world.

Joining the ranks of today's most exciting African artists, Nigerian singer Joeboy is on a trajectory toward global superstardom. With over 3 billion streams and a string of hit singles since his breakthrough in 2019, Joeboy's talent has caught the attention of music icons and media outlets worldwide.

Today, Michaël Brun and Joeboy come together for their latest track "Game Over," the perfect summer anthem. The song's infectious beat, crafted by Michaël, creates a dance-worthy backdrop while Joeboy's smooth voice delivers emotive lyrics: "Don't tell me it's game over, I don't want to hear it."

The music video, directed by XX, captures a nostalgic 90s comic book aesthetic, exuding the essence of summer. Set in a Romeo and Juliet-style balcony scene, Michaël and Joeboy express their love interests' devotion against the captivating rhythm of "Game Over."

Recently, Michaël released his EP "FAMI Summer" to much anticipation on social media, featuring tracks filled with upbeat and sunshine vibes. The EP includes collaborations with musical powerhouses like Anthony Ramos, SAINt JHN, Kes, King Promise, Kojey Radical, and others.

Excitingly, Michaël has announced additional fall tour dates for the Bayo Block Party Tour in the U.S., with stops in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Miami. Furthermore, he will embark on the "Sak Pase" Tour this fall, making three stops in the U.K./E.U. in November.

With their creative synergy, Michaël Brun and Joeboy's "Game Over" promises to be a chart-topping hit and solidify their places as global music sensations.

Watch video below: