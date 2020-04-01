South African Film ‘MOFFIE’ is Screening Online Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The critically acclaimed film MOFFIE's cinema screenings have been affected by the lockdown.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen South Africa and other countries undergo a lockdown, production companies and other businesses are looking for alternative methods to conduct business.
The production team behind the recently released South African film MOFFIE announced an alternative method to distribute the film after cinema screenings were affected by the lockdown.
A few weeks ago, the film's producer, Eric Abraham, as well as director Oliver Hermanus, started a process of creating a Plan B as an alternative means for people to watch the critically acclaimed film at home.
'Moffie' official trailer youtu.be
MOFFIE is now available to stream online.
The film's director Oliver Hermanus was quoted as saying in a press release:
"We really want you all to see Moffie, and over the last few weeks set up a system to bring our film to the safety of your home. You may be stuck indoors, so hopefully we can keep you entertained."
Tickets go for R150 per viewing. Your ticket will be valid to use for 24 hours from the time of purchasing. The film can only be watched once from start to finish – but you can press pause at any time during the 24-hour period. However, if you navigate away from the current viewing (e.g. close the tab or browser, refresh the page, restart your computer) your session will be lost, and your ticket invalid.
MOFFIE is a critically acclaimed South African film that was released in March. It follows the story of a young conscript who battles to survive compulsory military service in apartheid-South Africa while coming to terms with his sexual orientation. The film received positive reviews from both South African and foreign publications.
Watch the MOFFIE official website to watch the film.
