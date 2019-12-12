These Are The 10 Hottest South African MCs of 2019 According to MTV Base
Nasty C tops the list of MTV Base's Hottest MCs list for 2019.
After a discussion that spanned over two episodes that aired yesterday and today, MTV Base has finally released the full list of their annual hottest MCs. Nasty C, who many felt deserved the number one spot last year, is leading this year.
YoungstaCPT, who has never made the list, is comfortably occupying the 5th spot this year. It's been a long time coming for one of the hardest working rappers in the country. This as he just scooped the Album of the Year trophy for his debut album 3T at the South African Hip Hop Awards.
Boity has released a few singles since her forays into rap last year, and thanks to her star power (and rapping skills), she has had a seriously great run.
K.O and Riky Rick are interestingly operating the same spot. Most notably, the biggest rapper in the country and the continent Cassper Nyovest didn't make the list. Nyovest didn't release any new music this year, and has been quiet.
Yanga Chief, who had a great run this year, occupies the number three spot. The rapper, who's originally from the Eastern Cape, also won the Song of the Year award for his hit single "Utatakho" at the South African Hip Hop Awards.
Below is the full list of the 2019 MTV Base Hottest MCs List:
10. Boity
9. Nadia Nakai
8. K.O and Riky Rick
7. Shane Eagle
6. Kwesta
5. YoungstaCPT
4. AKA
3. Yanga Chief
2. Sho Madjozi
1. Nasty C