Watch Nadia Nakai’s '#StayHome and Rap #WithMe' Online Performance
Nadia Nakai throws a virtual live performance for her fans during the lockdown.
Nadia Nakai performed for her fans on Instagram and YouTube live on Sunday. South Africa has been on lockdown since last week Friday, and all social gathering of more than 100 people are suspended until further notice to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Zimbabwe-born South Africa-based rapper threw the impromptu performance from her studio in front of her laptop's webcam and her phone. The performance was part of YouTube's #StayHome... #WithMe series of concerts which took off last weekend.
During her set, Nadia took time to interact with her fans between songs and took some of their requests. She performed songs from her debut album, 2019's Nadia Naked such as "Money Back," "More Drugs," "On The Block," "Naaa Meaan" and "Rap Bitches." She closed off the set with her latest single "40 Bars," which features Emtee.
Even though there were hiccups during the live-streams such as sound glitches and fluctuating video quality (T.I.A yo!), the rapper kept her fans entertained with her antics and twerking, which fans were eating up.
Nadia Nakai is one of many artists in South Africa and the rest of the globe who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced most parts of the world to undergo lockdowns and social distancing which both mean live shows cannot go on as planned.
Watch Nadia Nakai's performance in its entirety below:
#StayHome and Rap #Withme youtu.be
