Listen to Nasty C & Rowlene’s New Song ‘I Need You’
Stream 'I Need You' by Nasty C and Rowlene, a song from the South African Netflix Original Series 'Blood & Water' soundtrack.
Nasty C and Rowlene team up for another emotive collaboration. In "I Need You," Nasty C admits he needs his lover after reflecting on betrayal from friends and accomplices.
"I Need You" is a satisfying marriage of hip-hop and R&B built over swinging keys and a colossal bassline.
The song is part of the score for the South African Netflix Original series Blood & Water, which premiered earlier this week. Nasty C also makes his acting debut in the series which has been receiving great reviews from South Africans and has been trending on both social media and Netflix.
With "I Need You," Nasty C and Rowlene make yet another compelling case why a collaborative album between the two of them would be a great idea. Previous collaborations such as "Phases" from Nasty C's debut album Bad Hair (2016), "SMA" from his sophomore Strings and Bling (2018) and "143" from Rowlene's The Evolution of a Robot: 2nd Generation (2018).
In the aforementioned songs, the two artists have showcased their rapper-singer chemistry, and it doesn't hurt that they are both producers.
Stream "I Need You" on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer.
Nasty C x Rowlene - I Need You (Netflix Original Series Blood & Water Soundtrack) www.youtube.com
