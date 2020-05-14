You Can Now Stream Nasty C’s ‘Lost Files’ EP
Stream Nasty C's new EP 'Lost Files.'
Nasty C released Lost Files last month as a "visual EP." Owing to the ongoing lockdown, the South African rapper and producer dug into his archives for unreleased and unfinished songs. The songs were presented in performance clips which were released on YouTube.
Nasty C recently shared the origin of the songs on Lost Files in an interview with OkayAfrica:
"It's a nice little teaser. Some are very old, "Forever" is 4/5 years old. They're songs that didn't make it onto certain projects, songs that ended up as just ideas, that I never really got the time to finish, or I didn't really want to finish, because I didn't feel like it. I have a lot of those in the vault. Sometimes it kind of hurts seeing myself move on and being so sure that I'm never going to put that song out even though I like it. So, we found a way to work around that."
Most of the songs on Lost Files are shorter than two minutes. As a result, they are grouped into two long tracks in the audio version of the EP now available on Apple Music.
With Lost Files, Nasty C is giving his fans something to get pre-occupied with before the release of his long promised third studio album, Zulu Man With Some Power. The album's first single "There They Go" was released last month and accompanied the announcement that Nasty C had signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings.
Stream Lost Files on Apple Music and watch the visual version on YouTube.