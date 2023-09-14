ESC TO CLOSE

Nasty C at Huawei Joburg Day 2021 with 947 at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre on October 22, 2021 in Midrand, South Africa. The event caters for nova generation, music lovers, trendsetters, creators, and innovators.

Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Nasty C Drops Heartfelt Single "Endless"

South African rapper Nasty C unveils heartfelt track "Endless," leading to his highly anticipated album 'I Love It Here.'

South African rapper Nasty C has once again treated his fans to new music ahead of his album, the new song is titled "Endless."

Following in the footsteps of his previous hit "Prosper In Peace," featuring the Griselda Records rapper Benny The Butcher, "Endless" is a track that delves deep into the profound themes of love, triumph, and purpose.

As a preview of his forthcoming album, aptly titled I Love It Here, "Endless" marks the fourth lead single to be unveiled this year. Preceded by the chart-toppers "No More," "Crazy Crazy," and "Prosper In Peace," each of these singles provides a glimpse into the sonic landscape that Nasty C is meticulously crafting for his upcoming project.

"Endless" serves as a testament to Nasty C's evolution as an artist. It showcases his unparalleled ability to delve deep into the recesses of human emotion, expressing raw and authentic feelings through his music. The result is a unique and captivating melody that resonates with the hearts of fans and beckons new listeners into his musical universe.

In "Endless," Nasty C opens up about his role as a role model and the overwhelming love and support he receives from his dedicated fanbase. With lyrics like "Take the word 'love' and I redefine it. My heart is yours, baby if you can find it," the song paints a vivid picture of an artist who wears his heart on his sleeve.

