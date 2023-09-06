Nasty C Shares New Song "Prosper In Peace" with Benny the Butcher

Nasty C, the South African hip-hop sensation, is in the full swing of his album rollout phase, and he's been dropping hit singles one after the other. Following the success of "Crazy Crazy" and "No More," Nasty C has just released his latest single, "Prosper in Peace."

"Prosper in Peace" is a tasteful and satisfying track that delves deep into the mind of the Nasty C. He reflects on the negativity and challenges that often accompany being a huge talent in the music industry.

On the track, he addresses issues like crab mentality within Black societies across the diaspora, shedding light on important social dynamics. To add a contrasting flavor to the track, Nasty C collaborates with Benny the Butcher, whose presence complements Nasty C's melodic delivery.

Nasty C is also gearing up for a major album release. He recently unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album, I Love It Here. Apart from Benny The Butcher, the album boasts collaborations with renowned artists like Afro-pop star Ami Faku, frequent collaborator Tellaman, R&B vocalist Manana, and rappers 25K and Maglera Doe Boy.

The album's cover art features a heartwarming picture of Nasty C, his long-time partner Sammie, and their son. Nasty C emphasizes the honesty of this album, sharing personal stories about his family and his journey in the music industry. He expressed his desire for the album to connect with people who appreciate good music, and it's evident that he's baring it all in his lyrics.



Amidst his album rollout, Nasty C is also on the road with Cassper Nyovest for their joint African Throne World Tour. This dynamic duo has already made stops in Kenya, Tanzania, and Eswatini, bringing their music to fans across the continent.

Listen to "Prosper in Peace" here: