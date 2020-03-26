Nasty C Signs with Def Jam Recordings and Releases New Single ‘There They Go’ from Upcoming Album
Nasty C just signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings. Listen to his new single.
Nasty C just inked a deal with Def Jam Recordings. The news was broken by Billboard this morning. The website wrote that the South African rapper signed exclusive deal with the legendary hip-hop label through a joint venture with Universal Music Africa, Nasty C's home in South Africa.
To announce the signing, the rapper and the label released a new single by the lyricist. Titled "There They Go," the song which premiered on Apple Music's Beats 1 today at at 4:30 p.m. ET, is the first single from Nasty C's upcoming album Zulu Man With Some Power.
Def Jam Recordings interim chairman/CEO Jeff Harleston was quoted by Billboard as saying:
"Nasty C is a unique and forward-thinking artist who is at the forefront of a new generation of rappers emerging from Africa. Def Jam is a globally recognized brand synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we are excited to welcome Nasty C — an international star with real vision and talent — into the family."
The music video for "There They Go," which is directed by Andrew Sandler, will also premiere today on the TV channel Trace Urban South Africa at 18h52 and 21h40.
Nasty C's signing to Def Jam Recordings is a seriously great milestone for South African music, especially hip-hop. The country hasn't been able to export contemporary artists in numbers as large as Nigeria's.
Watch the music video for "There They Go" below:
Nasty C - There They Go youtu.be