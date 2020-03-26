south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
Mar. 26, 2020 12:03PM EST
Nasty C Signs with Def Jam Recordings and Releases New Single ‘There They Go’ from Upcoming Album

Nasty C just signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings. Listen to his new single.

Nasty C just inked a deal with Def Jam Recordings. The news was broken by Billboard this morning. The website wrote that the South African rapper signed exclusive deal with the legendary hip-hop label through a joint venture with Universal Music Africa, Nasty C's home in South Africa.

To announce the signing, the rapper and the label released a new single by the lyricist. Titled "There They Go," the song which premiered on Apple Music's Beats 1 today at at 4:30 p.m. ET, is the first single from Nasty C's upcoming album Zulu Man With Some Power.

Def Jam Recordings interim chairman/CEO Jeff Harleston was quoted by Billboard as saying:

"Nasty C is a unique and forward-thinking artist who is at the forefront of a new generation of rappers emerging from Africa. Def Jam is a globally recognized brand synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we are excited to welcome Nasty C — an international star with real vision and talent — into the family."

The music video for "There They Go," which is directed by Andrew Sandler, will also premiere today on the TV channel Trace Urban South Africa at 18h52 and 21h40.

Nasty C's signing to Def Jam Recordings is a seriously great milestone for South African music, especially hip-hop. The country hasn't been able to export contemporary artists in numbers as large as Nigeria's.

Watch the music video for "There They Go" below:

Nasty C - There They Go youtu.be

south africa hip-hop music south african music nasty c def jam recordings south african hip-hop
News Brief

Dope Saint Jude Serves Looks in Her New Music Video for ‘Go High Go Low’

Watch Dope Saint Jude's stunning visuals for 'Go High Go Low.'

Dope Saint Jude's latest music video takes the viewer on a hypnotic journey into the Cape Flats. Activities that are almost synonymous to the Flats—car spinning, street dance, brass bands—are showcased through the eyes of director Feti. It's activities that are close to the artist's heart.

News Brief

Costa Titch Releases Two Singles ‘Phezulu’ and ‘Thembi’ Featuring Boity

Listen to Costa Titch's new singles 'Phezulu' and 'Thembi' featuring Boity.

Costa Titch is currently enjoying the attention his hit single "Nkalakatha" earned him last year. After a string of remixes for the viral song, the rapper from Mpumalanga is back with two new singles he had been teasing on his Instagram page for several days.

Youtube

Here's a Playlist of Chill Songs to Relax to at Home

Keep calm with this playlist afro-jazz, funk, alternative, and R&B tracks from Nigeria, South Africa and more.

It's a time of uncertainty and stress right now for people all over the world. As we socially distance and quarantine ourselves, it's expected that we deal with feelings of anxiety and loneliness. But it's also good to remember that we're all in this together and music can certainly help with that.

For that, we've curated a playlist of Chill Songs to Relax to at Home with music ranging from afro-jazz, funk, alternative, and R&B that can help you relax but also maintain perspective during these days.

Listen to this playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Image courtesy of Daily Paper.

Daily Paper Enlists Ghanaian Artist David Alabo For New Tarot Card Capsule Collection

The streetwear brand's new line of t-shirts feature striking, Afro-Surrealist designs by Ghanaian artist David Alabo.

Amsterdam-based, African-owned streetwear brand, Daily Paper has released a new limited edition capsule collection in collaboration with Ghanaian visual artist David Alabo.

The Tarot Card collection of high end t-shirts is part of the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Each t-shirt features a unique design by Alabo "highlighting an Afro-Surrealism tarot card providing insight and guidance through symbolism and spiritual wisdom," according to a press release from Daily Paper. The designs reflect Alabo's artistic vision of using elements of fantasy and mysticism to critique African society.

"Daily Paper is dedicated to promoting African culture by honoring the past and its influence on their vision of the future," said the artist. "They push the boundaries and challenge the perception of Africa in the fashion world which is what I aim to achieve in the art world too. It just makes sense that we work together and inspire each other."

