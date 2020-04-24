south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 24, 2020 08:20AM EST
Nasty C will perform for his fans from his home.

Nasty C Announces YouTube Stay Home #WithMe Concert

Nasty C announces upcoming virtual concert.

Nasty C will perform for his fans in his upcoming home concert on YouTube. The show, which is called Stay Home #WithMe, will take place on Monday the 27th of April which is South Africa's Freedom Day public holiday.

"I'm hoping to provide a bit of entertainment as we all try and do our part to get through this difficult time. I miss performing in front of my fans and I thought this would be an amazing way for us to feel connected," states Nasty C in a press release distributed by Universal Music Group Africa. "We are all in this together."

Nasty C signed with the label last year, which led to his recent deal with Def Jam Recordings.

"We are excited for Nasty C's upcoming Stay Home #WithMe premiere. As the Stay Home message becomes more important in the fight against COVID-19, voices like his are bound to make a real impact," says Addy Awofisayo, content partnership manager for YouTube Africa.

Nasty C's third studio album Zulu Man With Some Power will be released in the coming months via Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group Africa. The first single from the project "There They Go" came out last month alongside the announcement of his deal with Def Jam.

Nasty C's Stay Home #WithMe concert will take place on Monday 27 April at 8:00 pm SAST on YouTube.

Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Speeka Encourages Artists to Keep Creating With ‘I Know What You Did Last Lockdown’ Beat-Tape

South African producers team up for 'I Know What You Did Last Lockdown' beat-tape compiled by Speeka.

South African hip-hop producer Speeka invited fellow producers to submit beats they have created during the ongoing national lockdown enforced by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The end product is a recently released beat-tape featuring contributions from the likes of NapTune, TeezyOnTheBeat, DJ Pringle and others.

News Brief

Gigi Lamayne Releases New Single ‘Stoners Prayer’ in Light of 4/20

South African lyricist Gigi Lamayne shares new single 'Stoners Prayer' to commemorate 4/20.

As promised yesterday, Gigi Lamayne released her single "Stoners Prayer." The song's title is self-explanatory. The emcee is sharing her gratitude to the creator for creating the herb. She opens the song with the lines:

"Dear Lord, thank you for the herbs you grew/ Dear Lord, thank you for the munchies too"
Image courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi

Spotlight: Akintayo Akintobi's Impressionist Paintings Are Steeped in Yoruba Symbolism

Get familiar with the work of the talented Nigerian painter Akintayo Akintobi.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Akintayo Akintobi, a Lagos-based Nigerian impressionist painter who creates bold paintings inspired by Yoruba symbols and motifs. Read more about the inspirations behind his work below, and check out some of his stunning paintings underneath. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Facebook.

Describe your background as an artist briefly and what led to you creating art.

I discovered my talent at the age of 7 through the drawing of cartoons and comic action figures. When the time came to pursue a career in higher institution, it wasn't a difficult decision to make as I had already developed a keen interest in art. I decided to study Fine Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria for four years and obtained a B.A/ED (Fine Arts) specializing in painting. I have been participating in art exhibitions and competitions within and outside of Nigeria.

What are the central themes of your work?

As an impressionistic painter, over the years I have drawn my inspiration as an artist from African cultures, human emotions, unique behaviors and reactions to situations in my environment and society. The impact of these dynamic reactions has enabled me to comprehend why and how people live and react differently to situations in my society, especially the Yoruba people. Sometimes I incorporate traditional Yoruba motifs or symbols within an array of irregularly shaped fragments of color to showcase my identity. Just as people react differently to situations in my society, so do people react differently to color. Over the past few years I have adopted the use of vibrant and brilliant colors.

Describe your evolution as a visual artist.

I started painting professionally in 2013. I discovered that there was something significant missing in my painting, I painted strictly to attain beauty and resemblance in my artworks. In order to broaden my scope and strengthen the depth of my art, I made up my mind to study the works of professional both western and Nigerian artists. Afterwards, I was privileged to work with an astounding Nigerian artist named Jonathan Imafidor. I spent some months working with him as his apprentice as we embarked on a self-imposed artistic adventure which influenced my use of Yoruba motifs/symbols, patterns and brilliant application of colors.

What would you describe as your best work thus far?

My best artwork so far is a painting I made recently this year titled "Ayé-ko-òótó" which translates to "the world rejects the truth". I consider this as my best work so far because of the rich content and message which can be understood across the world.

Akintayo Akintobi EyiwunmiImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi OmotokeImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi My NectarImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Lady BlueImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Unbreakable BondImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Ayé-ko-ootó (The world rejects the truth)Image courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi
Still from YouTube

Watch the Trailer for 'I May Destroy You,' Michaela Coel's New Series About Sexual Consent

The 'frank and provocative' show is set to premiere on HBO in June.

Last year, it was announced that British-Ghanaian actor and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel, would be creating and starring in an HBO series about contemporary dating life and sexual consent originally called January 22. The trailer for the upcoming show, now called I May Destroy You, has arrived.

In I May Destroy You, Coel plays the protagonist Arabella Essiedu, whose life changes after she becomes a victim of sexual assault.

Here's a full description of the series via Shadow & Act:

