Nasty C Announces YouTube Stay Home #WithMe Concert
Nasty C announces upcoming virtual concert.
Nasty C will perform for his fans in his upcoming home concert on YouTube. The show, which is called Stay Home #WithMe, will take place on Monday the 27th of April which is South Africa's Freedom Day public holiday.
"I'm hoping to provide a bit of entertainment as we all try and do our part to get through this difficult time. I miss performing in front of my fans and I thought this would be an amazing way for us to feel connected," states Nasty C in a press release distributed by Universal Music Group Africa. "We are all in this together."
Nasty C signed with the label last year, which led to his recent deal with Def Jam Recordings.
"We are excited for Nasty C's upcoming Stay Home #WithMe premiere. As the Stay Home message becomes more important in the fight against COVID-19, voices like his are bound to make a real impact," says Addy Awofisayo, content partnership manager for YouTube Africa.
Nasty C's third studio album Zulu Man With Some Power will be released in the coming months via Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group Africa. The first single from the project "There They Go" came out last month alongside the announcement of his deal with Def Jam.
Nasty C's Stay Home #WithMe concert will take place on Monday 27 April at 8:00 pm SAST on YouTube.
Nasty C - There They Go (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
- Nasty C, South African Hip-Hop's Boy Wonder, On His New Album ... ›
- Sarkodie Won 'Best International Flow' at the 2019 BET Hip Hop ... ›
- Nasty C Is 10 Minutes Away From a Classic In 'Strings and Bling ... ›
- Nasty C Drops Another Fire Freestyle on Tim Westwood TV ... ›
- Listen to Shane Eagle and Nasty C's Collaboration 'PARIS ... ›