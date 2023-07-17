The Best Nigerian Songs of 2023 So Far

Nigeria's vibrant music industry continuously churns out new music thanks to a multitude of talented and creative artists. Determining the best songs becomes a challenging task, considering various factors such as public opinion, statistics, and other criteria for measuring success.

However, after careful consideration, we have compiled a list of the top songs that have undeniably gained popularity in homes and clubs during the first six months of this year. These songs showcase artists who pay attention to detail and excel in their lyrical prowess.

Stay updated on the latest Nigerian music in our monthly Best Nigerian Songs Right Now column.

Teni "No Days Off" After a brief hiatus, Teni returns with a fresh style in her music, as evident in her song "No Off Days." It serves as a redefinition of her musical approach, expressing her relentless drive for success and the courage to stand up for herself and her dreams. Despite her pursuit of achievement, she remains appreciative of her loyal supporters. "No Off Days" earns its place among the top songs not only for its powerful message but also for the impressive statistics it has garnered so far, with 2 million streams on Spotify.

Ayra Starr "Sability" Ayra Starr is undoubtedly a rising superstar commanding attention and captivating audiences worldwide. Her groovy track "Sability" celebrates her intelligence, dedication to her craft, and being in touch with current trends. The music video features other strong-willed women like Storyteller, Korty, and Temi Otedola. With an impressive 24 million views on YouTube , Ayra Starr's star continues to shine bright.

Rema "Holiday" Rema, known for his vibrant tunes, delivers a perfect summer anthem with "Holiday." Before delving into his new lifestyle, Rema shares the story of his humble beginnings, acknowledging past experiences that he's not proud of but that ultimately propelled him towards success. The song resonates with listeners due to its relatable lyrics, produced by London, "Holiday" adds a refreshing flavor to Rema's discography.

Asake & Olamide "Amapiano" Asake, popularly known as 'Landlord,' released the captivating track "Amapiano" in May as part of his album, Work of Art. Since then, it has become a favorite among Nigerians and a must-play at clubs and lounges. Teaming up with his label boss, Olamide, Asake delves into the waves of the Amapiano genre, their upgraded lifestyles, and countless sold-out shows. The music video was directed by the talented Jyde Ajala.

Adekunle Gold & Zinoleesky "Party No Dey Stop" Adekunle Gold, now known as Tio Tequila, teams up with Zinoleesky for the lively track "Party No Dey Stop." This song has become a favorite party starter tune since April. Adekunle Gold reflects on his journey and expresses his disbelief in living the life of his dreams. Zinoleesky adds authenticity to the track, emphasizing that he is original and not a cheap imitation. The vibrant music video, directed by a talented cinematographer named Direc, further amplifies the song's message with its vibrant colors and unique setting.

Minz x BNXN x Blaqbonez "Wo Wo (Remix)" Minz, an alté, afropop, dance/electronic artist, collaborates with Buju (BNXN) and Blaqbonez on the remix of "WO WO." The song reflects on life's challenges when one lacks financial resources and emphasizes the reliance on God during difficult times. Blaqbonez, known for prioritizing money over love, shares his experiences with women while asserting his position as one of the top artists in the industry.

BNXN Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez "Gwagwalada" In "GWAGWALADA," BNXN collaborates with Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez , creating a feel-good song that pays homage to the chill lifestyle and enjoyment associated with Abuja's popular local government area. The song incorporates ad-libs from Kizz Daniel and features Seyi Vibez showcasing his Yoruba heritage through his lyrics. The music video, directed by Perlinks Definition, captures the essence of the song.

Kcee "Ojapiano" Kcee makes a remarkable comeback with his single titled "Ojapiano." While he may be remembered for his hit song "Limpopo," "Ojapiano" blends the unique spiritual flute called "Oja" with the Amapiano genre. The song highlights the perception of the Igbo people as wealthy and business-minded. Kcee's catchy hooks make the track memorable and enjoyable.

Davido "Unavailable" ft. Musa Keys Davido's "Unavailable" stands out as one of the most viral songs of 2023, marking a major comeback for the superstar artist who had been absent from the internet for months. Collaborating with South African artist Musa Keys, Davido delivers a groovy tune that amplifies the Amapiano genre. The song not only became an anthem but also inspired a viral dance challenge embraced by platforms like TikTok. With an impressive 36 million streams on Spotify and 29 million views on YouTube , "Unavailable" solidifies Davido's continued presence in the music scene.