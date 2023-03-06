The Best Nigerian Songs Out Right Now
Featuring new Nigerian music from Asake, Ayra Starr, Rema, Naira Marley, Lojay and more.
Every month, Nigerian music artists release new songs in hopes of momentarily owning the hearts and ears of current and new fans amidst a barrage of new Nigerian releases.
Here’s a list of the best new songs and music videos from Nigeria this month for your viewing and listening pleasure.
Asake "Yoga"
Asake returns with his first single of this year, “Yoga” after his amazing 2022 run. The booming superstar takes inspiration from Sakara, a style of music popular in Nigeria’s southwest during the 1930s. The TG Omori-shot video, sees Asake find his inner peace, avoiding the negative effects of being famous and, instead, tapping on the spirits to guide him.
Ayra Starr "Sability"
With the massive success of her 2022 single “Rush,” Ayra Starr has risen to stardom level. The Mavin Records-signed leading artist isn’t taking her foot off the gas with the release of her first single this year "Sability." The viral track is a female anthem for empowering women all around in all fields, a term she’s called ‘Sabi Girls.’ The music video is crisp and sees cameos from female stars like Temi Otedola and Korty.
Rema "Holiday"
Remaset milestones with the release of his debut album Rave & Roses which featured the chart-shattering, global hit single "Calm Down," which has gone on to be his biggest song to date. Its remix with Selena Gomez gave the song an even bigger presence on the global scene.
Rema, who is known for his diverse approach to Afropop, has started the year with a two-single pack “Holiday” and “Reason You.” “Holiday” which gets a video treatment recounts his rise from nobody to global star, produced by Blaise Beatz, the amapiano-infused hit which he performed at the NBA all-star game, sounds like ‘another banger.’
Rexxie, Naira Marley and Skibii “Abracadabra” feat. Wizkid (Remix)
Late last year, producer Rexxiewith the help of Naira Marley and Skiibii scored a hit with “Abracadabra." The Rexxie-produced song caught the attention of the Nigerian mainstream and also Nigerian superstar Wizkid who expressed his approval with a highly coveted verse on the remix to extend the song’s shelf life.
Cruel Santino “SHOWMETHEWAY!!” feat. Poco Lee
Cruel Santino released a new track for his fans as he unites with popular dancer Poco Lee for the fast-paced track “SHOWMETHEWAY!!” It’s not a surprise to see Santi try something completely experimental and colorful yet not far from his signature sounds. The track was birthed on TikTok and became a popular sound among young Nigerians, making its release long-awaited for his fans.
Lojay "Moto"
Lojay kickstarts his 2023 with the new track “Moto” after his lowkey but stellar 2022 run. The anti-love anthem serves as the first single of his debut solo EP Gangster Romantic. Co-produced by Lojay, Elementz & AOD the song gives a mood for the new project and showcases his lyrical abilities. The video shows that his obsession with cars is an extensive one.
Young Jonn “Currency” feat. Olamide
Producer turned artist, Young Jonn had the music scene in his palms last year with back-to-back hits and an acclaimed project. Young Jonn returns to make his claim this year with a new track “Currency” featuring none other than Afrobeats legend Olamide who regularly worked with the producer on many of his past hit songs. A full circle moment climaxing in another masterfully crafted hit.
Wande Coal & Olamide "Kpe Paso"
Last year Wande Coal featured on Olamide’s hit track "Hate Me" and this year YBNL owner returns the favor with a feature on his Kel-P produced single "Kpe Paso," the first single off his forthcoming album Legend or No Legend to be released in April. The Jyde Ajala-directed music video takes a carefree direction similar to the track.
Zlatan & Seyi Vibez "Let There Be Light"
Zlatan taps rising star Seyi Vibez who's been on a meteoric rise for his first track of this year on “Let There Be Light.” The song sees both artists merge their styles to create a perfect fusion of Street-hop and Apala music, displaying their artistic ingenuity. Seyi Vibez melds witty Yoruba innuendo and street lingo with his chants, while Zlatan provides the record the gritty, raspy, tension-rife mood that trademarks his raps.
Blaqbonez “Breaking The Yolk of Love” feat. Chike & Raybekah
Early last year, Blaqbonez started his crusade-themed concert “Breaking The Yoke of Love.” a theme that continued on his sophomore album ‘Young Preacher’. He’s sewn another thread to this with the official theme song for his February 2023 concert featuring singers Chike and Raybekah. The music video, which models itself after indigenous gospel music videos, sets off with Chike and Raybekah’s stirring vocal renditions of the lyrics “Sometimes love is peace/But these days, love is wicked,” underneath grand piano chords.