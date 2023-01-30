The Best Nigerian Songs Out Right Now
Featuring Kizz Daniel, Joeboy, Minz, Lojay, Spinall, Ajebutter22 and more.
Every month, artists around Nigeria, one of the continent's biggest musical exports, release new songs in hopes of momentarily owning the hearts and ears of current and new fans amidst a barrage of new releases.
Here’s a list of the best new songs and music videos that have come out of Nigeria this month for your viewing and listening pleasure.
For more music lists, check out our Songs You Need to Hear This Week roundups and our regional monthly lists for Ghana, South Africa and East Africa.
Minz "WO WO (Remix)" feat. BNXN (Buju) & Blaqbonez
Rising artist Minz finally got his big break late last year when his single “Wo Wo” started gaining traction, bringing him more mainstream popularity. Minz hasn’t stopped there, at the start of the year he released a remix of his stellar track “Wo Wo” featuring breakout stars BNXN (Buju), and Blaqbonez earning him his first entry into the top 10 of Apple Music’s Top 100 songs in Nigeria.
Kizz Daniel "RTID (Rich Till I Die)"
Kizz Daniel continues his chart dominance with his new track “Rich Till I Die," a follow-up to smash records "Buga" and "Cough (Odo)." The brewing hit sees Kizz Daniel celebrate his wins, proclaiming ‘he’ll be rich till he dies’, accompanied by a stunning TG Omori-directed video.
Joeboy "Body & Soul"
Joeboy hopes to be the soundtrack of your love life with his new track ‘Body & Soul’. Following the success of recent singles like 'Contour' and ‘Likkle Riddim’, Joeboy releases an Amapiano-layered love-themed single from his upcoming album slated for the first quarter of 2023.
Lojay & Smallgod "Automatic"
Lojay connects with Ghana’s storied Smallgod to make a charged percussion-heavy afrobeats record “Automatic.” The duo delivers something noteworthy, further cementing Smallgod’s ability to curate memorable African songs and Lojay’s remarkable lyrical ability.
Seyi Vibez "Alaska"
Seyi Vibez took to mainstream fame at the start of last year with the release of his highly acclaimed Billion Dollar Baby which featured the standout track "Chance." Following the success of his last project, Seyi Vibez started the new year with the release of his mixtape “Memory Card.”
SPINALL "Bunda" ft. Olamide & Kemuel
Top Nigerian DJ Spinall is back with a new track "Bunda" featuring Olamide and Kemuel. With a new album in the pipeline, Bunda serves as the first single off his forthcoming project. The afropop track introduces Kemuel’s sweet vocals in a smooth fashion along with a stellar verse from YBNL boss Olamide.
Ajebutter22 “Soft Life” ft. Ladipoe
After taking a hiatus from releasing projects, Ajebutter is back with his third body of work Soundtrack To The Good Life. The 15-track album features artists such as Ladipoe, Kida Kudz, Toby Shang, Not3s and sees production credits from record producers such as Twitch Papii, Johnson IP, Chillz, Ransom Beatz, and more.
Nonso Amadi "Ease Up"
Nonso Amadi releases his first record of the year, "Ease Up." The new track sees him experimenting even more with his R&B style, infusing new elements in his production and writing style. Nonso starts with a Malian chant and goes on to explore a sequence of exciting production elements.
Kel-P "One More Night"
Kel-P joins the growing list of producers stepping out from behind the scenes and taking center stage on their own songs with his debut single as an artist "One More Night." The Grammy Award-winning producer shows his range on the summery dancehall track.
Ric Hassani "My Only Baby"
Ric Hassani kicks off the new year with his latest record "My Only Baby." The video follows the singer as he charms his way into the heart of his muse, making his intentions clear as he sings “anything you want I’ll do, I’ll be your lover and your fool/because I want to marry you.”