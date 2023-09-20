Nigerian Rapper MohBad's Sudden Passing Sparks Calls for Justice and Investigation

Last week, fans and admirers of Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad, were shocked by the news of his untimely demise at the age of 27. The cause of his death remains unknown as of now.

Social media has been abuzz with demands for justice and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding MohBad's passing. Fans and local celebrities rallied in the Nigerian southwestern city of Akure yesterday, and a protest is scheduled in Lagos for Today, as reported by Vanguard outlet.

On social media platforms, the hashtag #Justice4Mohbad has gained traction, with supporters urging authorities to investigate the rapper's sudden death and hold any potentially involved individuals accountable.

In various cities across southern Nigeria, hundreds of fans of the Afrobeats star have taken to the streets, demanding justice and answers regarding the tragic loss of the young artist.

MohBad, passed away in a Lagos hospital, and details surrounding the exact circumstances of his death have not been publicly disclosed. Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

A special investigative team has been established, with plans to conduct an autopsy after exhuming the singer's body to shed light on the situation. The team will visit relevant locations, past records, and conduct a thorough examination to establish the facts surrounding the case.

In the wake of MohBad's passing, emotions are running high, with some tributes suggesting that the singer may have experienced bullying within the music industry. The spotlight has turned on MohBad's former mentor, Naira Marley, with whom he had a public feud after leaving Marlian Records last year.

Naira Marley himself has called for a thorough investigation into MohBad's death and has pledged support in uncovering any potential foul play or injustice. This incident has also led to a ban on Naira Marley's songs by a major radio station in southwest Nigeria, SplashFM, for the duration of the investigation.

As the public calls for justice escalate, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has urged local stars to participate in the Wednesday demonstration. She emphasized the importance of a transparent investigation and called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that those responsible for MohBad's death are held accountable.











