Nigerien Band Mdou Moctar Seeks Support Amid Political Coup Chaos

On July 26, Niger, the home country of the renowned band Mdou Moctar, was plunged into turmoil as a right-wing militant group violently overthrew the democratically elected president. Trapped in the United States during the upheaval, the band is seeking support from fans through a GoFundMe campaign to sustain themselves and their families, who heavily rely on their touring income.

Due to the perilous political climate in Niger, Mdou Moctar and two of their bandmates are unable to return to their homes and loved ones. The closure of borders and financial institutions, along with the departure of foreign nationals on emergency flights, have added to the uncertainty, fueling fears of an imminent civil war.

They were in the midst of their tour when right-wing forces supporting General Abdourahamane Tchiani overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, leading to the closure of the country's borders. The sudden turn of events has left the group in a precarious situation, unable to fulfill their scheduled performances or return home.

In response to their predicament, Mdou Moctar and the company launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover emergency housing, living expenses, and other necessities required during their indefinite stay in the US. The band's touring activities have been the primary source of financial support for their families back in Niger, making the current situation a significant diversion of income from their dependents.

The GoFundMe page, aiming to raise $25,000, has garnered the support of its fans and the community. A statement posted on their social media expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support they have received so far and acknowledged the uncertainty and fear surrounding this unprecedented time. The band's main priority is to ensure they can safely stay in the US while waiting for the reopening of borders and peace to be restored in Niger.



As the future remains uncertain, the band is counting on the generosity of their supporters to help them navigate through this challenging time until they can finally reunite with their loved ones in Niger.