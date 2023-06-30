Essence Festival Will Have a "Nigeria Day" Highlighting Nollywood Films

Since its inception in the mid-1990s, the Essence Festival of Culture has grown into one of the world's largest celebrations of Black music and culture, attracting thousands of attendees to New Orleans, United States each year. The annual event has become a significant celebration, particularly for Black women, showcasing the diversity and richness of their experiences.

This year, Essence Fest will dedicate a day to Nigeria's renowned Nollywood film industry. Toyosi Etim-Effiong, a Nigerian talent manager and content creator, will be leading a delegation of actors and filmmakers from Nigeria to the festival, held from June 29 to July 3.

Etim-Effiong emphasizes the significance of this year's Essence Fest, stating, "This year is nothing like what has ever been seen before at Essence. Nigeria will have its own day dedicated to the film and TV industry, where we will be in the spotlight. We are going to demonstrate to the world the potential for collaboration with Nigeria's film and TV industry."

On Saturday, July 1, "Nigeria Day" will feature movie screenings and engaging panel discussions on topics such as "Creating and Promoting Globally Relatable Content" and "How to Partner with Nollywood." Attendees are eagerly anticipating this momentous occasion.

Shawn Faqua, a Nigerian actor attending the festival, shared his excitement with CNN, saying, "The Nigeria Day is definitely the best part of the entire event. It's an honor to be part of the inaugural official Nollywood delegation to the Essence Festival. Connecting with other incredible Black creatives from around the world opens up new possibilities."