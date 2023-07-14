"Ogaranya" is Latest Offering From Adekunle Gold in Anticipation of His Fifth Album 'Tequila Ever After'

Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold is making waves as he announces his debut album for Def Jam Recordings, titled Tequila Ever After. Set to release on July 27th, the highly anticipated album marks a significant milestone in Gold's career. Alongside the announcement, he is unveiling his new single "Ogaranya" accompanied by a music video directed by Director K.

Derived from the Igbo language, "Ogaranya" refers to an individual of immense wealth who utilizes their resources to assist others. The term, which has a rich history of producing Afrobeats hits, embodies attributes such as innovation, independence, determination, courage, and sincerity, all of which align with Gold's artistic vision during the Rockstar era of his career. "Ogaranya," exudes a sober and reflective tone, showcasing his lyrical prowess and charismatic style. The track explores the theme of personal growth and reflection on Gold's journey to success.

Adekunle Gold has consistently delivered hit records since his debut in 2016, solidifying his position as one of Africa's most talented musicians. His recent accomplishments include the monumental hit "High" featuring Davido and the incredible track "Sinner" featuring Lucky Daye in 2021. In 2022, he achieved chart-topping success with "5 Star," and in 2023, he mesmerized listeners with "Party No Dey Stop" featuring Zinoleesky. "Ogaranya" arrives with stunning visuals that capture Gold in his relaxed, joyful, and rockstar persona, providing a glimpse into the sensational album that awaits his global audience.

Tequila Ever After, comprising 18 tracks, serves as a love letter to the thriving sounds of Africa that have captivated the world in recent years. It also showcases Gold's growth and evolution as an artist and as an individual. Drawing influences from the South African genre of Amapiano, classic R&B, and a complex fusion of Nigerian and American rhythms, Gold establishes himself as one of Africa's indispensable contemporary musicians. Tequila Ever After epitomizes his confidence and marks a significant milestone in his artistic journey.

Speaking to that evolution, he shares: “I’m not the Adekunle Gold who released my first album in 2016. I have a lot more confidence now.”

Watch the video below: