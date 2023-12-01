Listen to Pheelz’ New EP, 'Pheelz Good (Triibe Tape)’

Nigerian music producer turned solo artist Pheelzcontinues to make waves in the scene with the recent unveiling of his latest project, the Pheelz Good (Triibe Tape) EP. Comprised of four tracks, this EP stands as a testament to Pheelz's remarkable skills as a producer and multi-instrumentalist.

Pheelz's musicality takes center stage, blending genres such as Afropop, R&B, and hip-hop, all complemented by his velvety vocals. The EP kicks-off with the uplifting anthem "Joy," featuring Afrobeats legend Olamide. Pheelz shares the personal significance of this track, emphasizing the development of a healthy musical brotherhood and the desire to create a positive record with universal appeal.

“Joy is a special song to me,” says Pheelz. “Olamide and I have developed this really healthy musical brotherhood. We've been friends and collaborators for years. In recent times, we haven’t gotten into the studio because life has created different paths for us. ‘Joy’ is just us being back in the studio just like old times. We wanted to create a positive record for everyone. Something that gives hope to the hopeless.”

Positivity echoes throughout the entire EP, featuring the unreleased gem "Riddim & Blues," the hit single "JELO" with Young Jonn, and an Afro House remix by DJ/producer Henry X and Nigerian producer Lexyz. The overarching theme of the EP is a celebration of positive vibes and love, encapsulated by Pheelz's statement that it's "all love and light."

“After the release, I will be traveling around the world to connect with fans. So, It’s a project for us to fellowship with on stage. Listeners will find that there are different emotions across the project, and positive vibrations all the way. No negative vibe. No negative thoughts. It’s all love and light.”

Pheelz Good (Triibe Tape)