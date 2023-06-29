Ghanaian Photographer Prince Gyasi Chosen to Capture the 2024 Pirelli Calendar

The Pirelli Calendar, an eagerly anticipated annual publication known as "The Cal," is renowned for showcasing both the featured talent and the creative vision of the photographer behind the lens.

Established in 1964, the Pirelli Calendar is published by the U.K. subsidiary of the Italian tire manufacturing company Pirelli. Over the years, the calendar has gained a reputation for its selection of photographers and models, featuring glamour photography from the 1980s until the 2010s.

For the 2024 edition, the task of crafting the calendar has been entrusted to the self-taught Ghanaian photographer Prince Gyasi. As a member of Generation Z, Gyasi identifies himself as a visual artist who began exploring the world of photography more freely after acquiring an iPhone at the age of 16. Prior to that, he discovered his passion for using a disposable camera during his childhood.

Expressing his honor at being chosen for this prestigious role, Prince Gyasi has revealed that a portion of the project will be based in his home country, emphasizing the importance of representation and culture to him.

Despite his young age of 27, Gyasi has already made a name for himself in the photography world. He has exhibited his work in countries such as Japan, Brazil, and France. His portfolio includes collaborations with prominent brands like Apple, Converse, and Balmain, showcasing his eclectic tastes. Gyasi's preference for vibrant and bold colors is evident through his Instagram, where he skillfully manipulates images to amplify those shades. The result is often reminiscent of paintings, intentionally challenging the notion that photography may not be considered fine art by some.



The striking and vivid images captured by Gyasi are influenced by his personal experience with synesthesia, a neurological condition that allows him to perceive colors in multisensory ways. Synesthesia can manifest as associating colors with hearing, smell, taste, pain, or even numbers, letters, and words. In Gyasi's case, Wednesday is associated with the color aquamarine, according to pre-release press material.

Gyasi's impressive body of work can be found in esteemed contemporary art collections such as Jean Pigozzi's and the Pinault Foundation, further solidifying his status as a rising talent in the art world.