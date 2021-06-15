Playlist: Stream Mx Blouse’s Exclusive Playlist Celebrating South African Queer Musicians

music
South African writer and musician Mx Blouse has curated a kick-ass playlist by South African artists who identify as queer.

Mx Blouse, a South African writer and musician, has compiled a playlist — for OkayAfrica — that showcases musical excellence on the part of South African artists who just happen to be queer.

That house music and techno were born in Chicago and Detroit's queer scenes a few decades ago is a well-established fact. Unfortunately, it's a fact many would prefer to turn the volume down on. It's important to remind those who doubt or prefer to ignore our excellence that some of their favourites, the biggest and most revered musical icons to come from these parts, like the late Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa were queer. That legacy continues.

We're in the midst of a heartbreaking spate of homophobic violence that has seen many lives lost in recent months. Almost weekly, we hear reports of yet another queer South African found murdered. Compiling this list without thinking of homophobic violence and murders is impossible. I also couldn't help crying tears of joy as I went through this music, and felt a deep sense of pride.

Our music is of a very high standard, that is quite easily comparable to the best in the world. Much as we are faced with this crisis, our music reminds me that we are indeed resilient and we relentlessly bring joy to many in spite of our own struggles.

This playlist showcases uncompromising musical excellence on the part of South African artists who just happen to be queer. From Deekaydidit's mighty raps, Muneyi's blistering testimonies about pain and healing, to River Moon's fiery techno bops, it's a list that traverses genres as diverse as the spectrum of queer realities and experiences.

Remember that music has no gender or sexual preference. It's beauty transcends everything, prejudices notwithstanding. Happy Pride Month!

Stream Mx Blouse's playlist of songs by South Africa's queer artists on Apple Music and Spotify.





Follow Mx Blouse on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

News Brief

The 10 Most-Streamed South African Artists and Songs by Local Gen Z Audiences on Spotify

Mr JazziQ is the most-streamed South African artist on Spotify by local youth between the ages of 13 and 17.

To celebrate the country's Youth Month, Spotify South Africa recently shared statistics that show young people's favourite artists, songs and genres.

According to the stats, amapiano producer Mr JazziQ is the most-streamed South African artist on the platform by Gen Z users. He's followed by another amapiano sensation Busta 929, who is followed by rappers A-Reece and Nasty C respectively.

Reece and Nasty are the only hip-hop artists who appear on the list which is dominated by amapiano artists, while Elaine is the only R&B artist.

Mr JazziQ is a former member of the duo JazziDisciples, alongside fellow producer Josiah De Disciple. JazziQ has been releasing music consistently and scoring hits since the two parted ways. His recent release is the project Party With The English. Busta 929, who follows Mr JazziQ on the list, is a frequent collaborator of the producer.

Keep reading... Show less

