Rema's Hit Track "Calm Down" Reaches 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Rema has become the first African lead artist to achieve a staggering 1 billion Spotify streams with his chart-topping single, "Calm Down," featuring the talented Selena Gomez. This milestone, confirmed by the digital streaming platform itself, not only cements Rema's influence in the music industry but also underscores the potency of cross-cultural musical fusion in our interconnected world.

The groundbreaking remix, which paired the Nigerian artist Rema with American superstar Selena Gomez, swiftly captivated audiences worldwide, blending infectious Afrobeats rhythms with Afro-fusion melodies, Rema's soulful vocals, and the unexpected inclusion of Selena Gomez in an Afrobeats anthem. The song's production artfully melds modern and traditional elements, illustrating the evolution and growth of African music on the global stage.

This momentous achievement follows "Calm Down" finding its place in Spotify's prestigious 2023 Songs of Summer playlist alongside tracks from global icons like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and SZA.

Rema, reflecting on this remarkable milestone, shared his gratitude, stating, "It's a blessing. It's not just a big win for me, my team, and family; it's also a big one for the culture. I feel really happy, and I'm really proud of the fans as well for going back to the song and putting people on the song. Shout out to the DJs and everyone who made this possible."

Victor Okpala, Spotify's artist and label partnerships manager for West Africa, commented on Rema's latest accomplishment, saying, "This milestone is absolutely remarkable for Rema, marking a pivotal moment for this talented artist and the entire Afrobeats community. Clearly, the genre is making a significant impact and gaining substantial influence on the global music stage, and we are excited to continue supporting it at Spotify. Rema has achieved a remarkable milestone with his hit single, "Calm Down," featuring Selena Gomez, reaching one billion streams on Spotify. This is the first African artist-led track to join the Billions Club on Spotify."



Since its release, "Calm Down" has racked up numerous accolades. Produced by Andre Vibez and London, the track has been featured on over a million Spotify playlists and has earned a high rank on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On YouTube, the song's music video holds the record for the most-viewed Afrobeats video of all time, boasting a staggering 628 million views. The song's success also propelled Rema to secure three wins at the 16th Headies awards ceremony held at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, U.S.

On September 12, 2023, at the MTV Video Music Awards hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Rema and Selena Gomez will be vying for honors in multiple categories, including Best Afrobeats Song, Best Collaboration, and Song of the Year, marking another significant milestone in their extraordinary musical journey.