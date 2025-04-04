Listen to Riky Rick’s Posthumous Album ‘Boss Zonke Forever’

Boss Zonke Forever arrives three years afterRiky Rick’s passing, and a whole decade since his debut album, Family Values. The sophomore long-player is a celebration of all that the artist was and represented — effortless cool, a fearless spirit, an eye for talent, and an unceasing love for music. These traits are scattered all over the album’s 17 tracks, which are packed with features that criss-cross the gamut of South African music and distills it into something only the rapper could concoct.

Rising powerhouse Lusanda delivers heavenly melodies on “Higher Power,” which finds Riky Rick confronting his demons, something he did a lot over the course of his career. Sample lines: “He was such a happy boy, why the fuck he taking drugs/ chasing memories, ‘cause memories is who we thought we was.” On lead single, “Raindrops,” the rapper continues in that same vein, rapping real-life bars dipped in a healthy dose of life’s disappointments, and a startling revelation of one’s purpose.

Themes of mortality and fleeting pleasure are the very fabric from which the self-named Cotton King’s music is based on. “Raindrops” is also about regret. He raps: “Raindrops falling on my head, can you cut it out?/ I had a dream about making beats in my cousin’s house/ his mama told me he was struggling, can I help him out?/ I didn’t help him out, now Fuzzy is gone.” On “Back Home,” he leaves a message to his homies for when he is gone. “When I’m gone, I ain’t gone forever man/ I’ll be back home,” he sings.



“Cishe Ngaposta” is about the Millennial and Gen Z urge to always be in the mix, be it via lavish displays on social media, or real-life financial decisions that have undesirable consequences. Produced by Herc Cut The Lights, the song is a festival of rhymes by some of the country’s most accomplished artists around, from 25K to Focalistic, K.Keed and more. He goes back to the Afropop pocket he’s explored on his previous releases on “Owami,” dips into R&B territory on “Rain On Me,” and goes straight-up amapiano on “Ilanga.” However, the album’s focal point is the second single, “The Chant.” Riky Rick brings raps about high fashion over meticulous production by BLFR, and Dee Koala joins him to deliver a masterclass in how to forever stunt on the haters. The addition of Gemini Major’s refrain, “fuck your whole clique,” lets you know what time it is. Riky Rick spoke about the aim behind the album in a clip that surfaced recently. “Boss Zonke Forever is a mindstate,” he said, referring to the 2014 smash that made him a household name. “It’s not like every song is gonna sound like ‘Boss Zonke.’ You can never re-create a feeling, but there’s certain joints that, arrogantly, I feel like only we could do.” In a statement, Riky Rick’s partner, Bianca Naidoo said that the album was a “deeply personal” project. “Riky was incredibly open about his journey and emotions. We hope it brings comfort and closure to his fans while also delivering a message of hope and resilience.”

Boss Zonke Forever also features Tyler ICU, Kelvin Momo, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Boss Zonke Forever also features Blxckie , and other amazing artists that have joined Riky Rick in bringing his vision to life. The rapper’s music, fashion sense, and unwavering commitment to uplifting South African youth have cemented his status as a legend. His famous phrase, “We never die, we multiply,” continues to resonate with those he inspired. Through Boss Zonke Forever, his voice, vision, and legacy will live on.